Who is the most expensive retained player before IPL 2025 Retentions?

In 2017, ahead of the IPL 2018 auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained Virat Kohli for Rs. 17 crore, making him the most expensive player retention in IPL history.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 12:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RCB’s Virat Kohli in action during the Eliminator Match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in 2024.
RCB’s Virat Kohli in action during the Eliminator Match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB's Virat Kohli in action during the Eliminator Match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Before the IPL 2025 mega-auction, the 10 franchises will announce their player retentions on the deadline day, October 31, Thursday.

A franchise is allowed to retain up to six players, either during the retention phase or by using the Right-To-Match (RTM) card in the mega auction. Franchises have the flexibility to use a combination of outright retentions and RTM cards to retain up to six players from their 2024 squad.

Who is the most expensive retained player ever?

This was two crores higher than the price cap for the top-most retention slot. But in 2022, Kohli took a Rs 2 crore pay cut and was retained for Rs 15 crore.

Kohli’s record will be broken in the 2024 retention cycle, with the price slab for the top most retention set at Rs 18 crore. There are reports that Sunrisers Hyderabad will retain Heinrich Klaasen for Rs. 23 crore, which should help him displace Kohli from the top spot in this list.

