MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mumbai Indians retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 auction

IPL player retention deadline: Here’s the complete breakdown of MI’s full retention list ahead of this year’s auction.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 17:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hardik Pandya led Mumbai Indians in the last IPL.
Hardik Pandya led Mumbai Indians in the last IPL. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Hardik Pandya led Mumbai Indians in the last IPL. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/ The Hindu

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians retained five players, including captain Hardik Pandya, going into the IPL auction, set to happen later this year.

Mumbai Indians Players Retained
Rohit Sharma - (Rs. 16.3 crore)
Hardik Pandya - (Rs. 16.35 crore)
Suryakumar Yadav - (Rs. 16.35 crore)
Jasprit Bumrah - (Rs. 18 crore)
Tilak Varma - (Rs. 8 crore)

The auction will take place in November or December, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of holding it overseas, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the front-runner. Muscat and Doha are also being considered.

Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the standings in IPL 2024, with only four wins in 14 encounters.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.

Related Topics

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION /

Mumbai Indians /

Hardik Pandya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Mario Balotelli looking for a fairy-tale swansong at Genoa
    AP
  2. Rohit Sharma on Mumbai Indians retention: The national team players should get the preferance
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai Indians retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 Auction Purse: How much money does each team have after player retentions
    Team Sportstar
  5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru full retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Rohit Sharma on Mumbai Indians retention: The national team players should get the preferance
    Team Sportstar
  2. Will Virat Kohli be named RCB captain for IPL 2025 after being retained?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 mega auction: How many RTMs does each team have after player retentions
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hardik Pandya to continue as Mumbai Indians captain in IPL 2025
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 Auction Purse: How much money does each team have after player retentions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Mario Balotelli looking for a fairy-tale swansong at Genoa
    AP
  2. Rohit Sharma on Mumbai Indians retention: The national team players should get the preferance
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai Indians retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 Auction Purse: How much money does each team have after player retentions
    Team Sportstar
  5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru full retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment