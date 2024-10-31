Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians retained five players, including captain Hardik Pandya, going into the IPL auction, set to happen later this year.
The auction will take place in November or December, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of holding it overseas, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the front-runner. Muscat and Doha are also being considered.
Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the standings in IPL 2024, with only four wins in 14 encounters.
October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.
