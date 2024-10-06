MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Will look to improve NRR in coming games, says Arundhati Reddy

India struggled to reach the winning target, losing four wickets and won with only seven balls to spare. The entire Indian innings had five boundaries compared to Pakistan’s eight.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 21:49 IST , DUBAI - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
India’s players celebrate a wicket during the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.
India’s players celebrate a wicket during the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP
India's players celebrate a wicket during the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP

India’s low scoring rate in the chase against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup group stage fixture raised eyebrows. With a negative Net Run Rate, India’s task to make the knockouts becomes that much harder should multiple teams find themselves tied on points.

“We understand that the Net Run Rate is important but also winning the game is all the more important for us. The wicket today was playing a little slower so obviously the batters could not (accelerate at will). The main thing was to finish the game but we’ve discussed NRR and will look to improve it in the coming games,” said Indian pacer Arundhati Reddy after the game.

A nervous Indian side had the support of most of the nearly 16,000 fans in the house and fed off the energy from the crowd.

“Lovely crowd today. A lot of Indians are supporting us. Just felt a very good vibe getting into the ground today. A lot of Indians were cheering for us and we hope they keep showing up for us.”

The pacer registered career-best T20I bowling figures of 3/19 to help India push for a maiden title win. That could have potentially been five wickets if Asha Sobhana had not dropped two catches off her bowling.

“We’ve been working hard on fielding. I knew there were a few lapses but as long as the team wins, we’re happy. It’s a work in progress and I’m sure we’ll get there soon.”

ALSO READ | How can India Women qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals

Arundhati was seen celebrating aggressively and was asked if it had anything to do with the drops on the field.

“There’s nothing much I can do about it. You just move on because there’s no point staying there. It just harms you and nobody else. You feel bad about it but there’s not much you can do. You just want to focus on the next ball, which is what I did today.”

Arundhati has been increasingly used across different phases of the game, from being restricted to pace duties in the middle overs and is eager to take on more responsibilities.

“I look forward to being that bowler who can bowl in all phases. I’m confident enough that I can deliver for the team when it’s required.”.

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies gets campaign going with six-wicket win over Scotland
    AFP
  2. IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Will look to improve NRR in coming games, says Arundhati Reddy
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. India vs Pakistan breaks Women’s T20 World Cup group stage attendance record
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan was 10-15 runs short of winning total, says Sana
    PTI
  5. IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Mandhana reasons India’s slow approach vs Pakistan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

