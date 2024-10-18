MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan captain Shan Masood wants another turning wicket for final Test against England

PAK vs ENG: The series-decider will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the same venue where Bangladesh recorded a historic 2-0 win in September.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 18:15 IST , MULTAN - 1 MIN READ

AP
Pakistan’s Shan Masood, fourth left, and teammates celebrate after winning the second test cricket match against England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan’s Shan Masood, fourth left, and teammates celebrate after winning the second test cricket match against England, in Multan, Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP
Pakistan's Shan Masood, fourth left, and teammates celebrate after winning the second test cricket match against England, in Multan, Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan captain Shan Masood is hoping the heat will produce another spin-friendly wicket for the third and final Test against England in Rawalpindi next week after beating the tourists by 152 runs in the second Test.

Spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali claimed all 20 England wickets in the second Test, which not only ended Masood’s six-match losing streak as captain but also earned Pakistan its first home win since beating South Africa in early 2021.

Pakistan’s gamble paid off after it recycled the same pitch in the heat of Multan where it lost the first Test by an innings last week. It even used two giant industrial-sized fans to dry out the same strip and packed its playing-XI with seven spin options.

“I don’t think there’s an autumn in Pakistan. There’s a summer that runs transition into winter, so we’re still hoping that the sun can play its part and the wicket (for the third Test) can be on the drier side,” Masood said.

The series-decider will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the same venue where Bangladesh recorded a historic 2-0 win in September.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen it turned in Rawalpindi, that’s another issue,” Masood said. “We’ll have a look, the groundsmen are already there, they’re working on a Test match pitch and we’ll try to create a good Test wicket where both teams can pick up 20 wickets.”

Pakistan /

Shan Masood /

England

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
