 
SL vs NZ: Injured Hasaranga ruled out of Sri Lanka’s ODI squad against New Zealand

Hasaranga pulled his hamstring while bowling during the second T20I against Kiwis played on Sunday.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 17:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Wanindu Hasaranga suffered a hamstring injury during the second T20I against New Zealand.
FILE PHOTO: Wanindu Hasaranga suffered a hamstring injury during the second T20I against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Wanindu Hasaranga suffered a hamstring injury during the second T20I against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka will be without the services of star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga during the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting Wednesday in Dambulla.

Leg spinner Dushan Hemantha has been named as his replacement.

Hasaranga pulled his hamstring while bowling during the second T20I against Kiwis played on Sunday. He bowled his full quota of overs and picked up four wickets as the host bowled out the visiting team for 108.

Post-match, Hasaranga revealed that he bowled with an injury. “Finally, I can have a few weeks’ break after this match. I think it’s bad. I wanted to bowl my four overs to cut down their total. I can’t run, so I tried to maximise (while batting) but I got out,” the 27-year-old said.

Also read | New Zealand hat-trick hero Ferguson ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka with calf injury

The leg-spinner picked up a total of six wickets during the two-match T20I series, which ended in a 1-1 tie, and was adjudged player of the series.

Hasaranga was out due to a similar injury in August earlier this year during the home series against India.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI squads
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dushan Hemantha.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wk), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

