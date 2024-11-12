SL vs NZ: Injured Hasaranga ruled out of Sri Lanka’s ODI squad against New Zealand

Sri Lanka will be without the services of star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga during the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting Wednesday in Dambulla.

Leg spinner Dushan Hemantha has been named as his replacement.

Hasaranga pulled his hamstring while bowling during the second T20I against Kiwis played on Sunday. He bowled his full quota of overs and picked up four wickets as the host bowled out the visiting team for 108.

Post-match, Hasaranga revealed that he bowled with an injury. “Finally, I can have a few weeks’ break after this match. I think it’s bad. I wanted to bowl my four overs to cut down their total. I can’t run, so I tried to maximise (while batting) but I got out,” the 27-year-old said.

The leg-spinner picked up a total of six wickets during the two-match T20I series, which ended in a 1-1 tie, and was adjudged player of the series.

Hasaranga was out due to a similar injury in August earlier this year during the home series against India.