UEFA Nations League: Germany’s Jamal Musiala unfazed by recent praise, eyes 2026 World Cup

Germany, who has already qualified for the Nations League quarterfinals, is hoping to finish top of Group A3 with its last two matches this month.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 19:38 IST , FRANKFURT - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Germany’s Jamal Musiala and Antonio Rüdiger speak during a national team training session.
Germany’s Jamal Musiala and Antonio Rüdiger speak during a national team training session. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany’s Jamal Musiala and Antonio Rüdiger speak during a national team training session. | Photo Credit: AP

Germany and Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala does not spend time reading any of the recent praise for his performances for club and country, he said on Tuesday, instead is putting in the work with an eye on the 2026 World Cup.

The 21-year-old Musiala, who scored the winning goal in Bayern’s last two matches in all competitions, has already netted five times in the league so far this season and has been arguably the best player for the Bavarians.

“The focus is to get better and keep putting in the work and not look around too much. For me it is important to take steps forward,” Musiala told a press conference ahead of Germany’s Nations League matches against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Hungary on November 16 and 19 respectively.

“Last season I did that and maybe the goals and assists were missing a bit. I work on power, to be fit game after game. I want to have as few injuries as possible to make as many matches as possible. Over the years I have been looking less and less at all that,” he said when asked about recent glowing praise in the media. “I also do not do it when things are not going well. It is important in good times and bad times to have the same routine,” he added.

ALSO READ | FIFA must halt Saudi World Cup bid due to human rights issues, says Amnesty

Musiala has been key to Bayern’s return to the top of the Bundesliga this season after Bayer Leverkusen’s domestic double last season, and Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is hoping the forward’s form will spill over to the national team.

Germany, who has already qualified for the Nations League quarterfinals, is hoping to finish top of Group A3 with its last two matches this month.

The Germans are eyeing the 2026 World Cup, with a good showing in the Nations League providing a major boost.

The four-time World Cup winner crashed out of the 2022 World Cup in the group stage and did not go past the quarterfinals in this year’s Euros on home soil, in Musiala’s first two major tournament participations.

“The Euro was not perfect as we all had wanted but we still see the possibilities that are there,” Musiala said.

“We have a year and a half until the World Cup and we can take steps forward. Learn the lessons from the past two tournaments and hopefully play a good World Cup,” he added. 

Related Topics

Jamal Musiala /

Germany /

Bayern Munich /

UEFA Nations League

