 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Odegaard misses Norway’s Nations League games after recent injury and returns to Arsenal

Odegaard returned from an ankle injury last week, coming off the bench against Inter Milan in the Champions League and playing the full game in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 19:44 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO:
FILE PHOTO: | Photo Credit: PETER CZIBORRA
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: | Photo Credit: PETER CZIBORRA

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard will not play for Norway in its upcoming Nations League matches so he can continue his rehabilitation after two months out injured.

Odegaard returned from an ankle injury last week, coming off the bench against Inter Milan in the Champions League and playing the full game in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the English Premier League.

The midfielder joined up with Norway ahead of matches against Slovenia and Kazakhstan and underwent tests with the medical team, the Norwegian Football Federation said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Alexander-Arnold, Saka, Rice and Foden among England absentees due to injury

The NFF said Odegaard’s body “is not 100%” after a complicated injury.

“After thorough research and conversations, we have agreed that Martin will not be ready to play for the matches against Slovenia and Kazakhstan,” team doctor Ola Sand said. “In consultation with him, we have agreed that it is better for him to go home to London to continue his rehabilitation there.”

Odegaard said he needed “to listen to my body.”

“The hope has always been to be able to play the international matches, and if I hadn’t played the league game on Sunday, it would have been out of the question anyway,” Odegaard said. “It’s a very bad feeling to miss these games, I love playing for Norway and with this team.”

Odegaard sustained the ankle injury on Norway duty in September and has been sorely missed by Arsenal, which has won only two of its last seven matches in all competitions.

Related Topics

Martin Odegaard /

Arsenal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls 13-13 Jaipuir Pink Panthers; Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Nations League: Low turnout for France-Israel match would be understandable, says Upamecano
    Reuters
  3. Odegaard misses Norway’s Nations League games after recent injury and returns to Arsenal
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 12: World’s first high-altitude para sports centre to come up in Leh
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025: Munaf Patel joins Delhi Capitals as bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. UEFA Nations League: Low turnout for France-Israel match would be understandable, says Upamecano
    Reuters
  2. Odegaard misses Norway’s Nations League games after recent injury and returns to Arsenal
    AP
  3. UEFA Nations League: Germany’s Jamal Musiala unfazed by recent praise, eyes 2026 World Cup
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League: Akanji, Zakaria out of Switzerland squad with injury for Spain, Serbia clashes
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Nations League: Paris to deploy 4,000 police officers for France-Israel match following violence in Amsterdam
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls 13-13 Jaipuir Pink Panthers; Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Nations League: Low turnout for France-Israel match would be understandable, says Upamecano
    Reuters
  3. Odegaard misses Norway’s Nations League games after recent injury and returns to Arsenal
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 12: World’s first high-altitude para sports centre to come up in Leh
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025: Munaf Patel joins Delhi Capitals as bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment