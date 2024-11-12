UEFA Nations League: Low turnout for France-Israel match would be understandable, says Upamecano

A low turnout for France’s high-security Nations League match against Israel at the Stade de France on Thursday would be understandable, defender Dayot Upamecano said on Tuesday.

French media expect only 20,000 fans in the 80,000-capacity stadium north of Paris, where President Emmanuel Macron will attend under tight security, with 2,500 police around the stadium, 1,500 across the city and 1,600 stadium staff deployed.

Israeli football fans were attacked in Amsterdam last week by groups shouting anti-Israeli slurs, with at least five people injured after Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Europa League game at Ajax.

Some Maccabi supporters were also seen chanting anti-Arab slogans before Thursday’s match.

On Sunday, Israel urged its citizens to avoid attending cultural and sports events abroad involving Israelis over the coming week.

French supporters’ group ‘Les Irreductibles Français’ conducted a survey among its members, which showed 15% would boycott the France-Israel match due to the Israel-Gaza war.

Some 30% cited “security risks”, with 34% listing practical reasons such as being unavailable or out of holiday time.

“I can understand why people don’t want to come. It’s their choice. We’ll keep going, we’ll fight on the pitch,” 26-year-old centre-back Upamecano told reporters on Tuesday.

Dutch police said they took away more than 300 pro-Palestinian protesters who ignored a ban on demonstrations in Amsterdam on Sunday and detained 50 more following clashes involving Israeli football fans last week.

“We will stay focused on the upcoming match. Sorry I didn’t see what happened in Amsterdam,” Upamecano added.

Asked If the France-Israel match should have been moved he said, “Somewhere else? I don’t know at all. I’m just here to play. I’ve loved playing football since I was little. Yesterday was November 11 (Armistice Day). I love peace, I hope that one day we’ll find it again, in every country.”

France is second in Nations League Group A2 with nine points from four games, a point behind Italy and five ahead of Belgium. Israel is bottom of the four-team standings without a point.

The Europa League match between Turkish side Besiktas and Maccabi Tel-Aviv on November 28 will be played at a neutral venue in Hungary, European football’s governing body UEFA said on Monday.