Serie A 2024-25: Atalanta beats Udinese to move level with leader Napoli

Atalanta moved level with Serie A leader Napoli on Sunday after coming back from a goal down to beat spirited Udinese 2-1 and continue an unlikely title bid.

Mario Pasalic’s first-time strike 11 minutes after the break and an unfortunate own goal from Isaak Toure moments later gave Atalanta its sixth straight league win.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side is second, joined on 25 points with Napoli which takes on Inter Milan later on Sunday.

Atalanta trails Napoli despite having a significantly better goal difference as it has played a game more and in any case cannot finish the day in top spot.

Inter are a point behind the leading pair in third place so whatever happens at the San Siro either the champions or Napoli will lead the pack come Sunday night.

Regardless Atalanta have won eight in their all-competitions unbeaten run of 10 matches and have deserved to be considered contenders for what would be their first ever Serie A title.

Under Gasperini and the guidance of the Percassi family, which is from Bergamo, Atalanta has slowly worked its way up from provincial also-rans to become one of Italy’s top teams and last season’s Europa League winners.

Gasperini has admitted in recent weeks that his team can be considered Scudetto hopefuls and they showed resilience to battle back from going behind on the stroke of half-time to a thunderous strike from Hassane Kamara.

Udinese, which fully deserved to lead at the break following a brilliant first-half display, sits eighth on 16 points after its third straight defeat.

Fiorentina and Lazio can move back level on points with Atalanta later in their respective matches against Verona and Monza.

Crisis club Roma hosts Bologna with Italian media reporting that coach Ivan Juric will be sacked regardless of the result at the Stadio Olimpico, with Roberto Mancini the leading candidate to take over.