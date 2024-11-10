Two members of an Argentinian football hooligan gang were shot dead Saturday night outside the Rosario Central club stadium, local media reported.

Local television station Cadena 3, along with national media such as La Nacion, named the victims as gang leader Andres “Pillin” Bracamonte and another member of the group, Daniel “Rana” Atardo.

The gangs, or “barrabravas,” are mafia-like organizations with links to several of the countries top clubs and run by hardcore supporters.

Bracamonte, who was banned from attending Rosario’s matches due to his history of violence, and Atardo were reportedly ambushed near the club’s Gigante de Arroyito stadium, where the club lost 1-0 to San Lorenzo on Saturday.

During his 25 years leading Rosario’s barrabrava, Bracamonte was the target of around 30 murder attempts, media reported.

He had appeared in court on Friday on charges of gender-based violence, for which the prosecutor had requested two years’ imprisonment.

He was also charged with extortion, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Fights between fans are common in Argentine football, and have claimed more than 350 lives since the creation of the professional league in the late 1800s, according to the Salvemos al Futbol (Save Football) NGO.