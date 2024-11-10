 />
WSL 2024-25: Chelsea cruises past Liverpool to keep pressure on leaders Man City

City stays top on 19 points, one point ahead of Chelsea with the Londoners having a game in hand, while Brighton & Hove Albion remains third on 13 points despite a 5-0 thrashing by Arsenal on Friday.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 20:32 IST , LIVERPOOL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Mayra Ramirez celebrates scoring the first goal against Liverpool.
Chelsea’s Mayra Ramirez celebrates scoring the first goal against Liverpool. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez celebrates scoring the first goal against Liverpool. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Goals from Mayra Ramirez, Guro Reiten and Aggie Beever-Jones gave Chelsea a comprehensive 3-0 win away to Liverpool on Sunday to keep the pressure on Women’s Super League (WSL) leaders Manchester City, which beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 on Friday.

City stays top on 19 points, one point ahead of Chelsea with the Londoners having a game in hand, while Brighton & Hove Albion remains third on 13 points despite a 5-0 thrashing by Arsenal on Friday.

Ramirez gave Chelsea the lead in the 37th minute after Liverpool failed to clear a Johanna Rytting Kaneryd shot that hit the crossbar, and the Colombian blasted home the loose ball to break the deadlock.

ALSO READ | Shaw treble helps Man City thump Spurs and move four points clear

Reds keeper Rachel Laws had a moment to forget five minutes later when Liverpool tried to play out from the back and her pass landed at the feet of Chelsea winger Reiten, who took a touch before sweeping the ball into the empty net.

Liverpool pressed Chelsea high up the pitch and pinned back their opponents, but substitute Beever-Jones netted in the 90th minute to wrap up the three points for the Blues.

In the other games later on Sunday, Crystal Palace are at home to bottom side Everton, while second-from-bottom West Ham United take on Leicester City and Manchester United host Aston Villa.

