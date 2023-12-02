MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Pro Kabaddi League: Top 10 defenders of all time with most tackle points

Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the list of the top 10 defenders of all time with the most tackle points ahead of PKL 10.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 16:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Fazel Atrachali is the most successful defender in PKL history.
Fazel Atrachali is the most successful defender in PKL history. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Fazel Atrachali is the most successful defender in PKL history. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will start from December 2, 2023.

With 424 points in defence, Iran’s Fazel Atrachali has the most tackle points in the history of PKL. He is the only player to score more than 400 tackle points.

ALSO READ | Which player has most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi League history?

Here is the list of the top 10 defenders of all time with the most tackle points ahead of PKL 10. 

TOP DEFENDERS WITH MOST TACKLE POINTS
Fazel Atrachali (defender) - 424 tackle points in 146 matches
Manjeet Chhillar (all-rounder) - 391 tackle points in 132 matches
Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder) - 360 tackle points in 156 matches
Girish Maruti Ernak (defender) - 359 tackle points in 143 matches
Surjeet Singh (defender) - 348 tackle points in 127 matches
Ravinder Pahal (defender) - 339 tackle points in 124 matches
Nitesh Kumar (defender) - 313 tackle points in 113 matches
Parvesh Bhainswal (denfender) - 302 tackle points in 122 matches
Sandeep Dhull (defender) - 291 tackle points in 102 matches
Vishal Bharadwaj (defender) - 288 tackle points in 99 matches

