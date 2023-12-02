Pro Kabaddi League: Top 10 defenders of all time with most tackle points

The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will start from December 2, 2023.

With 424 points in defence, Iran’s Fazel Atrachali has the most tackle points in the history of PKL. He is the only player to score more than 400 tackle points.

Here is the list of the top 10 defenders of all time with the most tackle points ahead of PKL 10.