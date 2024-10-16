Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule PDF- Jaipur Pink Panthers match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know ahead of PKL 11

The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its eleventh season, will return to the three-city caravan format. The PKL 11 will get underway at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 18.

Two-time Pro Kabaddi League champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will be bidding to get their hands on the prestigious PKL title again once. One of the most consistent teams over the past two seasons and semi-finalists in PKL 10, Panthers will be looking to set things right by going all the way in the upcoming campaign.

They will be led by head coach Sanjeev Baliyan - a two-time PKL winner who coached Patna Pirates to the coveted trophy in Season 3 before repeating the feat with Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 9.

In PKL 11, Jaipur Pink Panthers are captained by defender star raider Arjun Deshwal, who was retained by the franchise ahead of PKL 11 auction.

Download the PDF of Jaipur Pink Panthers’ full PKL Season 11 schedule here.

SQUAD ANALYSIS

The Jaipur-based franchise have kept hold of their star performers and added some firepower in the auction. One of the most active teams at the Season 11 Players’ Auction, Panthers bought as many as 12 players.

Both Jaipur Pink Panthers’ raiding and defensive unit look solid on paper. While Arjun Deshwal will lead its attack, the Panthers have further strengthened by adding in Shrikant Jadhav and Vikash Kandola. On the defensive part, Surjeet Singh is certainly a name that needs no introduction. He will be looking to form a formidable defence with the likes of Ankush and Reza Mirbagheri.

However, the absence of former skipper and defensive lynchpin Sunil Kumar will be a big hole to fill for Baliyan and his boys.

Strength: Experience and dynamism of India regular Sachin will add a lot of confidence to Narender and will allow him be able to raid without freedom. A familiar defensive core

Weakness: The lack of backup defenders is a serious point of concern for the franchise, who failed to qualify for the playoffs last term, especially given Sagar and Sahil injury records.

Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad for PKL 2024 Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ritik Sharma, Abhijeet Malik, Sombir, Shrikant Jadhav, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, K. Dharanidharan, Navneet Defenders: Ankush, Abhishek Ks, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Kumar, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh, Arpit Saroha, Mayank Malik, Ravi Kumar, Lucky Sharma All-rounders Amir Hossein Mohammadmalekiz, Aamir Wani

Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin their Pro Kabaddi League 11 campaign against Bengal Warriorz in Hyderabad on October 20.

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

