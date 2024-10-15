Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule PDF- Patna Pirates match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know ahead of PKL 11

The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its eleventh season, will return to the three-city caravan format. The PKL 11 will get underway at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 18.

Three-time Pro Kabaddi League champions Patna Pirates will be eager to reclaim title glory after crashing out in the semi-finals last season. The most successful team in PKL history, the Pirates claimed a hat-trick of Pro Kabaddi triumphs from Season 3 to 5 and will be keen to get their hands on the coveted trophy once again.

In PKL 11, Pirates will be coached by Narender Redhu, who led them to semifinal last season and will be captained by defender Shubham Shinde, who was roped in the auction for a hefty sum of Rs 70 lakhs.

SQUAD ANALYSIS

The Patna-based franchise are among the few sides that have not gone for big names, instead focus on youngsters to bolster their squad. The Pirates’ biggest strength in PKL 11 is likely to be the depth of their squad across both attack and defence. The inclusion of defensive all-rounder Gurdeep, who was bought in the auction for Rs 59 lakhs will be a key mamber od the playing seven alongside explosive raider Sudhakar M and South Korean star Jang-Kun Lee.

However, the team only went for a solitary specialist all-rounder in Moein Safaghi of Iran, who is yet to establish himself on the PKL stage.

At the auction they also shelled Rs. 2.15 core on ace Indian raider Sachin Tanwar, who will be their vice-captain and main attacker.

Strength: Dynamism of Sudhakar and Sandeep and the solidity of Shubham and Gurdeep will be the main driving force for the team.

Weakness: he lack of quality like-for-like replacements from last season in both attack and defence could potentially hurt the Pirates. The dearth of experience in the squad can also hurt them in crunch situations.

Patna Pirates full squad for PKL 2024 Raiders: Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Sahil Patil, Deepak, Ayan, Jang-Kun Lee, Meetu, Pravinder, Devank Defenders: Manish, Abinand Subhash, Navdeep, Shubham Shinde, Hamid Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Deepak Rajendra Singh, Prashant Kumar Rathi, Sagar, Aman, Babu Murugasan All-rounders Ankit, Gurdeep

Patna Pirates will begin their Pro Kabaddi League 11 campaign against defending champions Puneri Paltan in Hyderabad on October 21.

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

Download the PDF of Patna Pirates’ full PKL Season 11 schedule here.