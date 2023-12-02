Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- U Mumba match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know

The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its tenth season, will return to the 12-city caravan format. The 10th season will get underway at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 2.

Download the PDF of U Mumba’s full PKL Season 10 schedule here.

U MUMBA SQUAD ANALYSIS

Looking to regain the championship title, U Mumba has brought back some of its proven stalwarts. Jeeva Kumar, who won the league with the franchise is back in the coaching setup. Gholamreza Mazandarani, who has coached Mumba before and was at the helm for Telugu Titans’ purple patch in PKL history, is also back as head coach. What sets this side apart, however, is its investment in a group of Iranian youngsters who impressed against India on the international stage this year - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and Alireza Mirzaeian. The raiding duo will benefit from being under their national head coach and the likes of compatriot Heidarali Ekrami.

Strength: Mix of youth and experience. Retention of their proven core of Surinder Singh (captain), young allrounder Jai Bhagwan, Ekrami and Rinku Sharma (remember his superhuman solo super tackles) is a strength for this side. Girish Maruti Ernak adds a lethal defensive element to the mix and will hope to find more consistency this season.

Weakness: Sides with such a mix of age groups and skill sets are heavily dependent on momentum. U Mumba knows this first-hand with their campaigns picking up steam when top players click. In a season where combinations have all been shuffled, a relatively stable set up should get going early on and this is what coach Gholamreza will hope to do when the league gets underway.

U Mumba is coached by Iranian national men’s team coach Gholamreza Mazandarani and will be captained by SurInder Singh.

U Mumba will begin their Pro Kabaddi League season 10 campaign against UP Yoddha on December 2 in Ahmedabad.

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 December 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (8-13 December 2023), Pune (15-20 December 2023), Chennai (22-27 December 2023), Noida (29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024), Mumbai (5-10 January 2024), Jaipur (12-17 January 2024), Hyderabad (19-24 January 2024), Patna (26-31 January 2024), Delhi (2-7 February 2024), Kolkata (9-14 February 2024) and Panchkula (16-21 February).