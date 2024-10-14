MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Denmark Open: Sindhu, Lakshya aim to regain form after Finland disappointment

Both players found the going tough in the Arctic Open last week where former world champion Sindhu suffered a first-round exit, while 2021 world bronze winner Sen bowed out in the second round.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 12:07 IST , Odense - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Lakshya Sen in action during the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Lakshya Sen in action during the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Lakshya Sen in action during the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Indian badminton stars P. V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be eager to bounce back from a disappointing resumption to their season when they compete in the USD 850,000 Denmark Open Super 750, starting on Tuesday.

Both players found the going tough in the Arctic Open in Vantaa, Finland, last week where former world champion Sindhu suffered a first-round exit, while 2021 world bronze winner Sen bowed out in the second round.

At Arena Fyn in Odense, they will hope for better results as they lead India’s challenge in this prestigious tournament, the 13th event of the 2024 BWF World Tour.

Sen, who finished fourth at the Paris Olympics, went down fighting to Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen last week.

Here, the 23-year-old from Almora will face China’s Lu Guang Zu in his opening match - an opponent he is yet to meet in professional badminton.

ALSO READ | Lakshya Sen exits in Round of 16, Kiran George falls to Christie as Indian challenge ends

Should he advance, Sen might face Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the second round, with reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand will, in all likelihood, be waiting for him in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, will need to quickly address the issues affecting her performance after a disappointing first-round loss to Canada’s Michelle Li, an opponent she had previously defeated 10 times.

Under the guidance of new coaches Anup Sridhar and Korea’s Lee Hyun-il, she will open against Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po and could potentially face China’s Han Yue in the second round if she progresses.

In addition to Sindhu, India will have several other competitors in women’s singles, including the in-form Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, and promising talent Unnati Hooda.

Bansod, who had reached the quarterfinals of China Open, will go up against Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh at first, while Kashyap faces Thailand’s Supanida Katethong.

Hooda, the 2022 Odisha Open winner, will compete against Lauren Lam from the USA.

ALSO READ | Malvika Bansod stuns World No 23 Sung to enter pre-quarters

While there will be no Indian representation in men’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who had missed the Paris Olympics, will compete in the women’s doubles, taking on the fifth-seeded Malaysian duo of Pearly Tan and Thinnah Muralitharan.

The Panda sisters, Swetaparna and Rutaparna, will face off against Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tung of Chinese Taipei.

In mixed doubles, the husband-wife combination of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy are set to face Canada’s Kevin Lee and Eliana Zhang, while Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath will take on Indonesia’s Rehan Kusharjanto and Lisa Kusumawati.

Related stories

Related Topics

Denmark Open /

P. V. Sindhu /

Lakshya Sen /

Malvika Bansod /

Treesa Jolly /

Gayatri Gopichand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE: Victor Wegnez goes to Soorma Hockey Club at 40 lakhs; Tomas Domene joins Delhi SG Pipers for 36 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab), Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Updates, Round 1 Day 4: TN posts huge win vs Saurashtra; Easwaran smashes 100; Mumbai in trouble vs Baroda as Bhargav scalpes five
    Team Sportstar
  5. Denmark Open: Sindhu, Lakshya aim to regain form after Finland disappointment
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Denmark Open: Sindhu, Lakshya aim to regain form after Finland disappointment
    PTI
  2. Arctic Open 2024: Lakshya Sen exits in Round of 16, Kiran George falls to Christie as Indian challenge ends
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tanvi Sharma, Aalisha Naik reach quarterfinals of Badminton World Junior Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arctic Open 2024: Lakshya Sen through to second round after Rasmus Gemke gives walkover; Kiran George shocks world no 25 Wei
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arctic Open 2024: PV Sindhu exits after losing to Michelle Li in first round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE: Victor Wegnez goes to Soorma Hockey Club at 40 lakhs; Tomas Domene joins Delhi SG Pipers for 36 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab), Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Updates, Round 1 Day 4: TN posts huge win vs Saurashtra; Easwaran smashes 100; Mumbai in trouble vs Baroda as Bhargav scalpes five
    Team Sportstar
  5. Denmark Open: Sindhu, Lakshya aim to regain form after Finland disappointment
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment