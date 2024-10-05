MagazineBuy Print

Serie A roundup: Napoli extends Serie A lead, Verona beats Venezia with late own goal

Here’s everything you need to know about Friday’s Serie A fixtures.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 08:07 IST , NAPLES - 2 MINS READ

AP
Napoli’s Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match against Como.
Napoli’s Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match against Como. | Photo Credit: ALESSANDRO GAROFALO/AP
Napoli’s Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match against Como. | Photo Credit: ALESSANDRO GAROFALO/AP

Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay scored after just 25 seconds as Napoli eked out a 3-1 win over Como to consolidate its place at the top of Serie A on Friday.

Antonio Conte’s men go four points clear of Juventus, although the second-placed side has a game in hand and could cut the deficit against Cagliari on Saturday.

Napoli wasted no time pulling ahead, when McTominay grabbed his second goal in three games.

Como slowly came into the game and Gabriel Strefezza equalized two minutes before halftime when he rifled a low shot into the bottom corner. It was the first goal Napoli has conceded since August 31.

READ: Bundesliga roundup: Debutant scores winner in Augsburg win over Borussia Moenchengladbach

Romelu Lukaku put Napoli ahead again with a penalty eight minutes into the second half and then his defense-splitting pass allowed substitute David Neres to slip a third under Como goalkeeeper Emil Audero with four minutes remaining.

Napoli laboured at times, especially in the first half, but the win was in keeping with its good start to the season. It has lost only one of its eight competitive games and has 14 goals in its last five games.

Newly promoted Como remains in 10th place.

Joronen late goal saves the day

A late own goal by Jesse Joronen gave Verona a 2-1 victory over Venezia.

Gaetano Oristanio put Venezia 1-0 up in the second minute when he took advantage of poor defending to steal in at the back post and head home a corner kick.

ALSO READ: Suarez slams Bielsa’s coaching style for dividing Uruguay team

However, the home side replied just seven minutes later when Danish striker Casper Tengstedt finished off a nice move by volleying the equalizer.

Verona got the winner nine minutes from time when Grigoris Kastanos’ header was touched into his own net by goalkeeper Joronen.

Venezia stayed second to last, while Verona jumped from 14th to 10th.

Related Topics

Verona /

Venezia /

Serie A /

Napoli /

Como /

Scott McTominay

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

