Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Skipper Denish Das leads Assam’s strong reply to Tamil Nadu on Day 2

Skipper Denish Das hit an unbeaten half-century as he led Assam’s strong riposte to Tamil Nadu’s first innings total, ending the second day at 176 for three in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 299 for seven, the visiting team added 39 runs with S. Mohamed Ali (49 not out) and R. Sonu Yadav (29) stretching their partnership to 63 runs. Left-arm medium-pacer Mrinmoy Dutta ended the stand, having Sonu caught by Sibsankar Roy. The innings then ended swiftly as Gurjapneet Singh and 16-year-old debutant R. D. Pranav Ragavendra failed to trouble the scorers, falling to Mukhtar Hussain and Mrinmoy, respectively.

The five bowlers used by the home side finished with two wickets apiece as Tamil Nadu was dismissed for 338.

Bright start

Openers Parvej Musaraf (18) and Rishav Das (54) began well for Assam and added 49 runs before Sonu broke through by trapping the former leg-before. Rishav, who was on the lookout for runs and made full use of the loose deliveries, was joined by Subham Mandal and the duo put on 40 runs for the second wicket.

Mandal was sent back by Mohamed Ali when he edged a delivery to the wicket-keeper N. Jagadeesan.

Rishav fell to left-arm pacer Gurjapneet for a well-compiled 54 (89b, 7x4) as the host found itself in a spot of bother at 105 for three.

Denish, however, put paid to Tamil Nadu’s hopes of any further wickets as he compiled a patient unbeaten 54 (116b, 7x4) and forged an unbroken 71-run stand with southpaw Sibsankar Roy (23 batting).

It was a battle of attrition as Denish and Sibsankar defied the opposition’s bowlers till the close of play. Tamil Nadu bowlers’ best efforts to get a breakthrough were in vain.