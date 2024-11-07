 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Skipper Denish Das leads Assam’s strong reply to Tamil Nadu on Day 2

After Tamil Nadu was dismissed for 338 in the first innings, Denish struck an unbeaten 54 to take Assam to 176 for three at Stumps on Day 2 in the Ranji Trophy.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 19:37 IST , GUWAHATI - 2 MINS READ

C Shyam Sundar
Tamil Nadu captain Sai Kishore leaves the field after getting injured against Assam in a Ranji trophy match.
Tamil Nadu captain Sai Kishore leaves the field after getting injured against Assam in a Ranji trophy match. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu captain Sai Kishore leaves the field after getting injured against Assam in a Ranji trophy match. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/THE HINDU

Skipper Denish Das hit an unbeaten half-century as he led Assam’s strong riposte to Tamil Nadu’s first innings total, ending the second day at 176 for three in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 299 for seven, the visiting team added 39 runs with S. Mohamed Ali (49 not out) and R. Sonu Yadav (29) stretching their partnership to 63 runs. Left-arm medium-pacer Mrinmoy Dutta ended the stand, having Sonu caught by Sibsankar Roy. The innings then ended swiftly as Gurjapneet Singh and 16-year-old debutant R. D. Pranav Ragavendra failed to trouble the scorers, falling to Mukhtar Hussain and Mrinmoy, respectively.

ALSO READ | Siddhesh Lad eyes title with Mumbai after return to squad for Ranji Trophy 2024-25

The five bowlers used by the home side finished with two wickets apiece as Tamil Nadu was dismissed for 338.

Bright start

Openers Parvej Musaraf (18) and Rishav Das (54) began well for Assam and added 49 runs before Sonu broke through by trapping the former leg-before. Rishav, who was on the lookout for runs and made full use of the loose deliveries, was joined by Subham Mandal and the duo put on 40 runs for the second wicket.

Mandal was sent back by Mohamed Ali when he edged a delivery to the wicket-keeper N. Jagadeesan.

ALSO READ | Manohar, Shreyas steady Karnataka’s innings against Bengal, Koushik picks five

Rishav fell to left-arm pacer Gurjapneet for a well-compiled 54 (89b, 7x4) as the host found itself in a spot of bother at 105 for three.

Denish, however, put paid to Tamil Nadu’s hopes of any further wickets as he compiled a patient unbeaten 54 (116b, 7x4) and forged an unbroken 71-run stand with southpaw Sibsankar Roy (23 batting).

It was a battle of attrition as Denish and Sibsankar defied the opposition’s bowlers till the close of play. Tamil Nadu bowlers’ best efforts to get a breakthrough were in vain. 

SCOREBOARD
Tamil Nadu - 1st innings: S. Lokeshwar c Subham b Rajbangshi 8, N. Jagadeesan c Ghadigaonkar b Mukhtar 5, Vijay Shankar b Purkayastha 76, Pradosh Ranjan Paul lbw b Rajbangshi 27, C. Andre Siddarth lbw b Purkayastha 94, M. Shahrukh Khan c Denish b Rahul 28, S. Mohamed Ali (not out) 49, R. Sai Kishore c Ghadigaonkar b Rahul 3, R. Sonu Yadav c Sibsankar b Mrinmoy 29. Gurjapneet Singh lbw b Mukhtar 0, R.D. Pranav Ragavendra b Mrinmoy 0; Extras (b-9, lb-5, nb-5): 19; Total (in 98.4 overs): 338.
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-13, 3-79, 4-177, 5-237, 6-266, 7-271, 8-334, 9-337.
Assam bowling: Mukhtar 20-2-64-2, Rajbangshi 19-4-80-2, Mrinmoy 25.4-4-91-2, Rahul 22-5-56-2, Purkayastha 12-2-33-2.
Assam - 1st innings: Parvej Musaraf lbw b Sonu 18, Rishav Das c Andre b Gurjapneet 54, Subham Mandal c Jagadeesan b Mohamed Ali 16, Denish Das (batting) 54, Sibsankar Roy (batting) 23; Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-2, nb-3): 11; Total (for three wkts. in 68 overs): 176.
Fall of wickets: 1-49, 2-89, 3-105.
Tamil Nadu bowling: Gurjapneet 13-6-32-1, Pranav 11-0-38-0, Sonu 12-2-27-1, Sai Kishore 8.5-1-18-0, Pradosh 1.1-0-5-0, Mohamed Ali 11-3-22-1, Vijay Shankar 8-4-17-0, Shahrukh 3-0-11-0. 

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Tamil Nadu /

Assam /

sonu yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Skipper Denish Das leads Assam’s strong reply to Tamil Nadu on Day 2
    C Shyam Sundar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25; KBFC 0-0 HFC: Yellow Army off to a bright start
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Ashu’s Dabang Delhi K.C. takes on Fazel’s Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  4. Siddhesh Lad eyes title with Mumbai after return to squad for Ranji Trophy 2024-25
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to deliver keynote address at Sportstar Jaipur Conclave
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Skipper Denish Das leads Assam’s strong reply to Tamil Nadu on Day 2
    C Shyam Sundar
  2. Siddhesh Lad eyes title with Mumbai after return to squad for Ranji Trophy 2024-25
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai eyes huge first-innings lead after Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad punish hapless Odisha on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Manohar, Shreyas steady Karnataka’s innings against Bengal, Koushik picks five
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Radesh’s maiden ton keeps Hyderabad in control vs Rajasthan on Day 2
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Skipper Denish Das leads Assam’s strong reply to Tamil Nadu on Day 2
    C Shyam Sundar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25; KBFC 0-0 HFC: Yellow Army off to a bright start
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Ashu’s Dabang Delhi K.C. takes on Fazel’s Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  4. Siddhesh Lad eyes title with Mumbai after return to squad for Ranji Trophy 2024-25
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to deliver keynote address at Sportstar Jaipur Conclave
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment