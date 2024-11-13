 />
When are Argentina and Brazil playing next in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

Published : Nov 13, 2024 10:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
L-R: Lionel Messi of Argentina and Vinicius Jr of Brazil.
L-R: Lionel Messi of Argentina and Vinicius Jr of Brazil. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

L-R: Lionel Messi of Argentina and Vinicius Jr of Brazil. | Photo Credit: AFP

The quest for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification will be underway once again with the last international break of 2024.

In this following copy, we will see when defending World champion Argentina and record World Cup-winner Brazil are playing their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in November.

Argentina currently tops the qualification standings with 22 points from 10 matches. Brazil is fourth with 16 points from the same number of outings.

When and where is Argentina playing next in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

Match Date Time (Indian Standard Time) Venue
Paraguay vs Argentina November 15 5:00 AM Estadio Defensores del Chaco
Argentina vs Peru November 20 5:30 AM La Bombonera

When and where is Brazil playing next in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

Match Date Time (Indian Standard Time) Venue
Venezuela vs Brazil November 15 2:30 AM Maturin Monumental Stadium
Brazil vs Uruguay November 20 6:15 AM Itaipava Fonte Nova Arena

