When are Argentina and Brazil playing next in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

The quest for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification will be underway once again with the last international break of 2024.
In this following copy, we will see when defending World champion Argentina and record World Cup-winner Brazil are playing their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in November.
Argentina currently tops the qualification standings with 22 points from 10 matches. Brazil is fourth with 16 points from the same number of outings.
When and where is Argentina playing next in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?
|Match
|Date
|Time (Indian Standard Time)
|Venue
|Paraguay vs Argentina
|November 15
|5:00 AM
|Estadio Defensores del Chaco
|Argentina vs Peru
|November 20
|5:30 AM
|La Bombonera
When and where is Brazil playing next in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?
|Match
|Date
|Time (Indian Standard Time)
|Venue
|Venezuela vs Brazil
|November 15
|2:30 AM
|Maturin Monumental Stadium
|Brazil vs Uruguay
|November 20
|6:15 AM
|Itaipava Fonte Nova Arena
