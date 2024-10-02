MagazineBuy Print

Liverpool vs Bologna LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch LIV v BOL; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Liverpool and Bologna to be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 09:52 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during training.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arne Slot said he wants Liverpool’s players and fans to show how much they missed the Champions League when the competition returns to Anfield on Wednesday.

The new Liverpool boss is preparing his men to take on Bologna after they beat AC Milan 3-1 in their first match following a season away from Europe’s top club competition.

The Dutchman has hit the ground running after replacing Jurgen Klopp in the Liverpool hot seat and is chasing his eighth win in nine matches in all competitions.

“What I expect from our players, they’ve missed out on the Champions League for a year, so when they step out on the pitch tomorrow I want to see this, I want to feel this, that they feel like, ‘Oh, we missed this for a season, now a club of this standard we have to be ready’,” he said.

Bologna faces its biggest match in 60 years when it takes on Liverpool at Anfield, the sort of glamour fixture fans were dreaming of when the Serie A team surprised everyone by reaching the Champions League.

Last Italian champion in 1964, Bologna played in the old European Cup that same year but was knocked out of the competition in the preliminary round on a coin toss by Anderlecht.

ALSO READ | UCL 2024-25: Havertz, Saka on target as Arsenal beats PSG 2-0

That is why this season’s campaign in the revamped Champions League feels much more like a debut than a return, and why some 40,000 fans celebrated in the centre of Bologna once qualification was secured last term.

Bologna finished fifth, its highest league placing since 1971, and took advantage of Serie A getting an extra spot in the elite club competition to try its luck against the continent’s best teams.

Without last season’s star players Joshua Zirkzee and Riccardo Calafiori, who both departed for the Premier League and now-Juventus coach Thiago Motta, Bologna were undoubtedly weakened over the summer.

Motta’s replacement Vincenzo Italiano has earned just one win from his new team’s first six matches in all competitions, with Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Atalanta its fifth stalemate this term.

-AFP

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Liverpool: Alisson(gk), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Diaz, Gakpo, Salah.

Bologna: Skorupski(gk), Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis, Aebischer, Freuler, Fabbian, Orsolini, Castro, Ndoye

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Liverpool vs Bologna UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Liverpool vs Bologna UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST in Thursday, October 3 at the Anfield Stadium.
Where to watch the Liverpool vs Bologna UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The Liverpool vs Bologna UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

