Irani Cup 2024-25: Abhimanyu Easwaran’s ton keeps Rest of India hopeful against Mumbai on Day 3

A four-pronged bowling attack – in the absence of Shardul Thakur, the bowler – did its best to keep things tight and even managed to snare four crucial scalps. But Abhimanyu Easwaran’s third hundred in as many matches kept Rest of India (RoI) in the hunt for overhauling a mammoth total of 538 set by Mumbai in the prestigious Irani Cup tie.

Riding on Abhimanyu’s unbeaten 151 (212b, 12x4, 1x6), RoI cruised to 289 for four at the end of the third day’s play. With the hot and humid weather posing a bigger challenge for the bowlers than the pitch, the onus will be on Abhimanyu to repeat Sarfaraz Khan’s heroics in order to get his team closer to the initial target of 539.

AS IT HAPPENED: Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 - Mumbai vs Rest of India Highlights

Abhimanyu carried on from where he had left in the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur.

Ever since he whipped debutant Mohammad Juned Khan through square leg for his first four, he looked in silken touch. While he used his feet effectively against the spin duo of Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian, it was a charge down the wicket for a lofted drive against the offie that gave him his fifty.

Even though he cleared the long-on off Mulani with elan, an inside-out cover drive off Kotian was a delight to watch. The only time he erred – edging a Mohit Avasthi outswinger in the afternoon session – resulted in the keeper and the first slip turning spectators only to witness the ball racing to the boundary line and Abhimanyu celebrated a deserving hundred.

He ensured he raised his bat yet again minutes before stumps to wear a content look at the close of play. But Mumbai will be happy to have struck at regular intervals.

ALSO READ: Shardul Thakur discharged after being hospitalised due to viral infection, returns to field in third session

Every time a partnership appeared to have developed, Mumbai found a breakthrough. Juned drew captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (caught the slips) into an error with the new ball while Kotian got one to cut in slightly, finding Sai Sudharsan plumb in front of the wickets.

Avasthi then struck on either side of the tea break, drawing Devdutt Padikkal forward into an edge while getting one to rise on Ishan Kishan, who then edged the ball into Hardik Tamore’s safe hands.