MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Irani Cup 2024-25: Abhimanyu Easwaran’s ton keeps Rest of India hopeful against Mumbai on Day 3

Abhimanyu’s third hundred in as many matches kept Rest of India in the hunt for overhauling a mammoth total of 538 set by Mumbai in the prestigious Irani Cup tie.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 19:25 IST , Lucknow - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Abhimanyu carried on from where he had left in the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur, scoring an unbeaten 151 off 212 balls till the end of play on Day 3 of Irani Cup in Lucknow.
Abhimanyu carried on from where he had left in the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur, scoring an unbeaten 151 off 212 balls till the end of play on Day 3 of Irani Cup in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

Abhimanyu carried on from where he had left in the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur, scoring an unbeaten 151 off 212 balls till the end of play on Day 3 of Irani Cup in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

A four-pronged bowling attack – in the absence of Shardul Thakur, the bowler – did its best to keep things tight and even managed to snare four crucial scalps. But Abhimanyu Easwaran’s third hundred in as many matches kept Rest of India (RoI) in the hunt for overhauling a mammoth total of 538 set by Mumbai in the prestigious Irani Cup tie.

Riding on Abhimanyu’s unbeaten 151 (212b, 12x4, 1x6), RoI cruised to 289 for four at the end of the third day’s play. With the hot and humid weather posing a bigger challenge for the bowlers than the pitch, the onus will be on Abhimanyu to repeat Sarfaraz Khan’s heroics in order to get his team closer to the initial target of 539.

AS IT HAPPENED: Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 - Mumbai vs Rest of India Highlights

Abhimanyu carried on from where he had left in the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur.

Ever since he whipped debutant Mohammad Juned Khan through square leg for his first four, he looked in silken touch. While he used his feet effectively against the spin duo of Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian, it was a charge down the wicket for a lofted drive against the offie that gave him his fifty.

Even though he cleared the long-on off Mulani with elan, an inside-out cover drive off Kotian was a delight to watch. The only time he erred – edging a Mohit Avasthi outswinger in the afternoon session – resulted in the keeper and the first slip turning spectators only to witness the ball racing to the boundary line and Abhimanyu celebrated a deserving hundred.

He ensured he raised his bat yet again minutes before stumps to wear a content look at the close of play. But Mumbai will be happy to have struck at regular intervals.

ALSO READ: Shardul Thakur discharged after being hospitalised due to viral infection, returns to field in third session

Every time a partnership appeared to have developed, Mumbai found a breakthrough. Juned drew captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (caught the slips) into an error with the new ball while Kotian got one to cut in slightly, finding Sai Sudharsan plumb in front of the wickets.

Avasthi then struck on either side of the tea break, drawing Devdutt Padikkal forward into an edge while getting one to rise on Ishan Kishan, who then edged the ball into Hardik Tamore’s safe hands.

Related Topics

Irani Cup /

Mumbai /

Abhimanyu Easwaran /

Rest of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs SL, LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat first vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: OFC 0-0 KBFC; Mauricio leads Juggernauts attack, Noah starts for Tuskers
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka; Predicted XI, H2H stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25: Abhimanyu Easwaran’s ton keeps Rest of India hopeful against Mumbai on Day 3
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ancelotti demands more from his stars after Real Madrid’s shock loss at Lille in the Champions League
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25: Abhimanyu Easwaran’s ton keeps Rest of India hopeful against Mumbai on Day 3
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25: Abhimanyu Easwaran hits hundred for Rest of India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Irani Cup 2024-25: Shardul Thakur discharged after being hospitalised due to viral infection, returns to field in third session on Day 3
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25: Which team will win the trophy if Mumbai vs Rest of India ends in draw?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Irani Cup 2024-25: Mukesh Kumar picks up fifer for Rest of India against Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs SL, LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat first vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: OFC 0-0 KBFC; Mauricio leads Juggernauts attack, Noah starts for Tuskers
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka; Predicted XI, H2H stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25: Abhimanyu Easwaran’s ton keeps Rest of India hopeful against Mumbai on Day 3
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ancelotti demands more from his stars after Real Madrid’s shock loss at Lille in the Champions League
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment