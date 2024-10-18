MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami in MLS: Record league points up for grabs as Messi and Co. host New England Revolution

Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, already has clinched the Supporters’ Shield and will carry home-field advantage throughout the Major League Soccer Cup playoffs.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 19:12 IST , Florida - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lionel Messi is likely to play in the match in some capacity. Messi’s first full season in MLS has seen the superstar collect 17 goals and 15 assists in just 18 matches (15 starts).
Lionel Messi is likely to play in the match in some capacity. Messi's first full season in MLS has seen the superstar collect 17 goals and 15 assists in just 18 matches (15 starts). | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi is likely to play in the match in some capacity. Messi’s first full season in MLS has seen the superstar collect 17 goals and 15 assists in just 18 matches (15 starts). | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Inter Miami’s dominant regular season could conclude with the league points record when it hosts the New England Revolution on Saturday evening in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Miami (21-4-8, 71 points) already has clinched the Supporters’ Shield and will carry home-field advantage throughout the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup playoffs. A victory on Saturday would give the Herons the most single-season points in MLS history, breaking the mark of 73 set by the Revolution during the 2021 season.

While defender Noah Allen told the Miami Herald that “we want to get that record,” he said the Herons still are viewing Saturday as a stepping stone toward a larger goal.

“Our biggest goal is to win going into the playoffs, having the confidence (and) getting the three points,” Allen said.

READ: David Beckham reveals his thoughts on Ratcliffe at Man Utd, Inter Miami, Messi and Alex Ferguson

Defending the franchise’s MLS points record provides some added motivation for the Revolution (9-20-4, 31 points), who have long been removed from the playoff race. The 2021 season still is fresh in the memory of defender Brandon Bye, who started 27 matches during that campaign.

“A lot of guys have spoken on the fact that we don’t want to give up that record,” Bye said. “I think it’s history for the club, and we want to continue to have that history.”

Most of the Miami regulars are expected to play some on Saturday as a means to work off any rust after the international break.

This means superstar Lionel Messi likely will play in some capacity. Messi’s first full season in MLS has seen the superstar collect 17 goals and 15 assists in just 18 matches (15 starts).

Messi, Diego Gomez, Leonardo Campana and Benjamin Cremaschi are on short rest after playing for their respective national teams on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: ‘I didn’t set any date or deadline about my future,’ says Lionel Messi

Giacomo Vrioni leads the Revolution with nine goals, although he is on a nine-match scoring drought.

Miami is unbeaten (7-0-3) in its last 10 MLS matches; New England is on a three-match losing streak.

In their first meeting of the season, Miami recorded a 4-1 win over New England on April 27 in Foxborough, Mass.

