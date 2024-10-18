MagazineBuy Print

Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney handed one-match suspension for misconduct

Rooney was charged for his behaviour in an eventful win over Blackburn where he was sent off for allegedly insulting the fourth official and returning to the pitch after his dismissal.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 21:21 IST

Reuters
Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney.
Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney has been given a one-match ban for misconduct in its 2-1 home victory over Blackburn Rovers in a Championship (second-tier) match earlier this month, the Football Association said on Friday.

Rooney was charged for his behaviour in an eventful win over Blackburn where he was sent off for allegedly insulting the fourth official and returning to the pitch after his dismissal.

Plymouth was leading 1-0 when Blackburn scored an equaliser in the 86th minute which Rooney and his players felt should not have stood, with the former Manchester United and England forward seen fuming at the fourth official.

Referee James Linington gave Rooney a red card and the 38-year-old walked down the tunnel at Home Park but was back on the pitch to celebrate a 97th-minute winner from Morgan Whitaker.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo given three-match touchline ban

“Wayne Rooney has been given a one-match touchline ban and 5,500 pounds ($7,180.25) fine for misconduct at Plymouth Argyle’s EFL Championship match against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday 5 October,” the FA said in a statement.

“It was alleged that the manager’s conduct around the 87th minute was improper and/or he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official, which led to his dismissal. It was further alleged that following his dismissal his conduct was improper and/or violent. It was also alleged that by returning to the field of play after being dismissed his behaviour was improper,” the statement added.

Rooney was appointed Plymouth manager in May. It is 14th in the standings before visiting Cardiff City on Saturday.

