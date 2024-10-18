Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo given three-match touchline ban

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo and midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White have been suspended while Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Huerzeler has been fined for misconduct in a 2-2 draw between the sides last month, the FA said on Friday.
Both managers were shown red cards in a feisty Premier League clash, during which Forest’s Gibbs-White was sent off for a robust tackle which earned him a second booking.
The midfielder appeared incensed by the decision as was Nuno who was sent off along with Huerzeler for “unacceptable technical area behaviour” following the incident.
Manchester United's Mainoo out for a few weeks due to muscle injury
“Nuno Espirito Santo, Morgan Gibbs-White and Fabian Hurzeler admitted to their respective charges,” the FA said in a statement.
“The independent Regulatory Commission imposed a two-match touchline suspension and £55,000 ($71,753) fine on the Nottingham Forest head coach, which activated a further one-match touchline ban that had been suspended,” it added.
The FA added that Gibbs-White had also been given a one-match suspension and a 20,000 pound fine, while Huerzeler was fined 8,000 pounds.
