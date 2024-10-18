MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo given three-match touchline ban

Nuno and Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Huerzeler were shown red cards in a feisty Premier League clash, during which Forest’s Gibbs-White was sent off for a tackle which earned him a second booking.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 18:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo was given a three-match touchline ban for misconduct in a 2-2 draw against Brighton.
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo was given a three-match touchline ban for misconduct in a 2-2 draw against Brighton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo was given a three-match touchline ban for misconduct in a 2-2 draw against Brighton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo and midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White have been suspended while Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Huerzeler has been fined for misconduct in a 2-2 draw between the sides last month, the FA said on Friday.

Both managers were shown red cards in a feisty Premier League clash, during which Forest’s Gibbs-White was sent off for a robust tackle which earned him a second booking.

The midfielder appeared incensed by the decision as was Nuno who was sent off along with Huerzeler for “unacceptable technical area behaviour” following the incident.

ALSO READ | Manchester United’s Mainoo out for a few weeks due to muscle injury

“Nuno Espirito Santo, Morgan Gibbs-White and Fabian Hurzeler admitted to their respective charges,” the FA said in a statement.

“The independent Regulatory Commission imposed a two-match touchline suspension and £55,000 ($71,753) fine on the Nottingham Forest head coach, which activated a further one-match touchline ban that had been suspended,” it added.

The FA added that Gibbs-White had also been given a one-match suspension and a 20,000 pound fine, while Huerzeler was fined 8,000 pounds.

