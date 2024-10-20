Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley set to step down in March 2025

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has announced his resignation after five years at the helm and will step down from his post in March next year following the conclusion of the current season.

As per Sydney Morning Herald’s report, Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird and fellow directors informed Hockley that he was not seen as a long-term option and offered him the opportunity to exit on amicable terms.

“Hockley advised CA’s board of his intended departure after chair Mike Baird and fellow directors had decided that they did not see him as a long-term CEO, but wanted to give him the chance to exit on his own terms,” SMH reported.

“This was a difficult decision,” Hockley was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“However, following what promises to be a blockbuster summer and with our five-year strategic plan well progressed, this is the right time to pursue another challenge, while giving the board plenty of time to find its next CEO to build on the strong foundations now in place,” he further stated.

With India set to arrive in less than three weeks time for a five-Test series, Hockley said that right now goodbye is not on his mind.

“This is not the time for goodbyes, as I remain completely focused on the season ahead and supporting the board on succession and a smooth transition.”

Among the contenders to replace Hockley, the frontrunner is Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket, James Allsopp. Other names in the running include former CA Head of Broadcast and Commercial Stephanie Beltrame, former women’s captain Belinda Clark, and Australian Cricketers’ Association CEO Todd Greenberg.