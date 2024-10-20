MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley set to step down in March 2025

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has announced his resignation after five years at the helm and will step down from his post in March next year following the conclusion of the current season.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 10:46 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has announced his resignation and will step down from his post in March next year.
Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has announced his resignation and will step down from his post in March next year. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has announced his resignation and will step down from his post in March next year. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has announced his resignation after five years at the helm and will step down from his post in March next year following the conclusion of the current season.

As per Sydney Morning Herald’s report, Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird and fellow directors informed Hockley that he was not seen as a long-term option and offered him the opportunity to exit on amicable terms.

“Hockley advised CA’s board of his intended departure after chair Mike Baird and fellow directors had decided that they did not see him as a long-term CEO, but wanted to give him the chance to exit on his own terms,” SMH reported.

READ | India A defeats Pakistan A by seven runs in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

“This was a difficult decision,” Hockley was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“However, following what promises to be a blockbuster summer and with our five-year strategic plan well progressed, this is the right time to pursue another challenge, while giving the board plenty of time to find its next CEO to build on the strong foundations now in place,” he further stated.

With India set to arrive in less than three weeks time for a five-Test series, Hockley said that right now goodbye is not on his mind.

“This is not the time for goodbyes, as I remain completely focused on the season ahead and supporting the board on succession and a smooth transition.”

Among the contenders to replace Hockley, the frontrunner is Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket, James Allsopp. Other names in the running include former CA Head of Broadcast and Commercial Stephanie Beltrame, former women’s captain Belinda Clark, and Australian Cricketers’ Association CEO Todd Greenberg.

Related Topics

Nick Hockley /

Cricket Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 5, 1st Test: New Zealand 9/1, needs 98 runs to win; Conway, Young at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley set to step down in March 2025
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Rain delays Karnataka vs Kerala start; Ruturaj Gaikwad scores ton vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi’s hat-trick leads way as Inter Miami set MLS single-season points record in win over Revolution
    Reuters
  5. MotoGP: Marquez wins Australian Grand Prix after intense battle with Martin
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley set to step down in March 2025
    PTI
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 5, 1st Test: New Zealand 9/1, needs 98 runs to win; Conway, Young at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. India A defeats Pakistan A by seven runs in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup
    PTI
  4. IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz credits recent Duleep Trophy experience for maiden international ton, partnership with Pant
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. IND vs NZ: What is the lowest score India has defended in Tests?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 5, 1st Test: New Zealand 9/1, needs 98 runs to win; Conway, Young at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley set to step down in March 2025
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Rain delays Karnataka vs Kerala start; Ruturaj Gaikwad scores ton vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi’s hat-trick leads way as Inter Miami set MLS single-season points record in win over Revolution
    Reuters
  5. MotoGP: Marquez wins Australian Grand Prix after intense battle with Martin
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment