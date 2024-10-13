MagazineBuy Print

UFC Fight Night: Rovyal wins by split decision as Taira loses first-ever professional fight

The judges were called upon to determine a victor, and when the scores were added up, it was Royval that came away on the happy side of the split decision verdict.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 09:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The “Raw Dawg” edged past the 24-year-old via split decision scores of 48-47, 48-47, 47-48. 
The "Raw Dawg" edged past the 24-year-old via split decision scores of 48-47, 48-47, 47-48.
infoIcon

The "Raw Dawg" edged past the 24-year-old via split decision scores of 48-47, 48-47, 47-48.

Former title challenger Brandon Rovyal showcased variety of the highest order as he handed Tatsuro Taira, the maiden professional loss in a flyweight bout at the UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Sunday (IST).

The “Raw Dawg” edged past the 24-year-old via split decision scores of 48-47, 48-47, 47-48.

From the start, this was a tale of two battles, depending on where they were taking place, with Royval dominating the striking exchanges and Taira routinely winning the grappling entanglements.

Read our other UFC/MMA stories - HERE

They traded the first two rounds before each had massive moments in the third, with the former title challenger battering the unbeaten rising star early and the Japanese fighter rallying in the final minute.

In the later rounds, Taira controlled the entirety of the fourth from Royval’s back before the Factory X man battled back in the final stanza, finishing the frame working from back mount himself.

The judges were called upon to determine a victor, and when the scores were added up, it was Royval that came away on the happy side of the split decision verdict. That’s consecutive wins for the American who remains squarely in the title mix, while Taira showed in defeat that he’s a legitimate threat in the division.

UFC Fight Night: Rovyal vs Taira - Full results
Brandon Royval def. Tatsuro Taira via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)
JunYong Park def. Brad Tavares via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Chidi Njokuani def. Jared Gooden via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Grant Dawson def. Rafa Garcia via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 2, 1:42
Daniel Rodriguez def. Alex Morono via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Ramazonbek Temirov def. CJ Vergara via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:50

