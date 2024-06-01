MagazineBuy Print

England’s Woakes taking break from cricket after father’s death

The 35-year-old, who last played for Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20 in February, did not feature for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or Warwickshire.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 12:26 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chris Woakes during a training session.
FILE PHOTO: Chris Woakes during a training session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chris Woakes during a training session. | Photo Credit: PTI

England all-rounder Chris Woakes said his absence from cricket in recent weeks was due to the death of his father, adding that he would return to the sport “when the time is right”.

Woakes, who last played for Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20 in February, did not feature for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or Warwickshire.

He was also left out of England’s squad for this month’s Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

“The last month has been the most challenging of my life when unfortunately my Dad passed away at the beginning of May,” Woakes wrote in a post on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Shanaka grabs 4/23 in Sri Lanka’s scrappy win over Ireland in warm-up match

“I’ve spent the last few weeks with the people most important to me, my family. We’re all obviously grieving and trying to get through what is undoubtedly the hardest moments in our lives.

“I will be back playing cricket for Warwickshire, who my Dad loved dearly when the time is right for me and my family.”

The 35-year-old, who was part of England’s T20 and one-day international World Cup-winning teams, has played 48 tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20Is, taking 353 international wickets.

