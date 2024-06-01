MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

England bowler Carse to serve three-month ban over betting

The South African-born 28-year-old was charged with placing 303 bets on various cricket matches between 2017 and 2019, although he did not bet on matches in which he participated.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 07:50 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: England’s Brydon Carse during practice.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Brydon Carse during practice. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Brydon Carse during practice. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England and Durham bowler Brydon Carse will serve a three-month suspension over historical betting on matches following an anti-corruption investigation by the Cricket Regulator.

The South African-born 28-year-old was charged with placing 303 bets on various cricket matches between 2017 and 2019, although he did not bet on matches in which he participated.

Having accepted the charges and cooperated with the cricket authorities, Carse was on Friday given a 16-month ban, 13 of which were suspended for two years. He is banned until Aug. 28.

As long as Carse does not commit any further offences that contravene anti-corruption rules in the next two years he will not face any more sanctions.

Carse joined Durham in 2016 and has played in 14 ODIs and three T20 internationals for England.

Cricket’s betting integrity rules mean no professional participant (player, coach or other support staff) is permitted to bet on any cricket anywhere in the world.

“I would encourage any professional participant who has bet on cricket to come forward and not wait to be discovered,” said Dave Lewis, Interim Director of the Cricket Regulator, in a statement.

