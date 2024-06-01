French Open 2024, June 1 schedule: Djokovic, Sabalenka and Rybakina eye spots in fourth round

Defending champion and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic faces Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Saturday.

The two players had first met each other in the fourth round of the same Major in 2021 where the Italian had taken a two-sets-to-love lead before Djokovic made a comeback and squared things up. Trailing 0-4 in the decider, Musetti was forced to retire due to injury.

In women’s singles, second seed Aryna Sabalenka plays against Paula Badosa while fourth seed Elena Rybakina takes on Elise Mertens.

Here’s the full list of third-round fixtures for day seven of French Open 2024:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [25] Elise Mertens (BEL) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa (ESP)

Men’s Singles - [4] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [26] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

Men’s Singles - [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [30] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch French Open 2024 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Women’s Singles - Varvara Gracheva (FRA) vs Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [5] Daniil Medvedev vs Tomas Machac (CZE)

Women’s Singles - [14] Madison Keys (USA) vs [22] Emma Navarro (USA)

Men’s Singles - [7] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs [28] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Women’s Singles - [7] Qinwen Zheng (CHN) vs Elina Avanesyan - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [12] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

Men’s Singles - [13] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [LL] Jozef Kovalik (SLO)

Men’s Singles - [12] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:

Court 14

Men’s Singles - [11] Alex De Minaur (AUS) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [15] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Ana Bogdan (ROU)

Men’s Singles - [14] Tommy Paul (USA) vs [23] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

Court 7

Men’s Doubles, Second Round - [Alt] N. Sriram Balaji (IND)/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez (MEX) vs [WC] Dan Added (FRA)/Theo Arribage (FRA) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - Mirra Andreeva vs Peyton Stearns (USA)

Court 9

Men’s Doubles, First Round - [2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs [Alt] Orlando Luz (BRA)/Marcelo Zormann (BRA)

Mixed Doubles, First Round - Veronika Kudermetova/Rohan Bopanna (IND) vs Liudmila Samsonova/Andrea Vavassori (ITA)