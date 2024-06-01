MagazineBuy Print

Murray considering playing Wimbledon doubles with brother

The 37-year-old Scot has won two Wimbledon singles titles, while his brother is a two-times Wimbledon mixed doubles champion.

Published : Jun 01, 2024

Reuters
Britain’s Andy Murray partnered with Daniel Evans at the French Open 2024.
Britain’s Andy Murray partnered with Daniel Evans at the French Open 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Britain’s Andy Murray partnered with Daniel Evans at the French Open 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said he may play the men’s doubles alongside brother Jamie at next month’s Wimbledon Championships.

The 37-year-old Scot has won two Wimbledon singles titles, while his brother is a two-times Wimbledon mixed doubles champion.

The Murray brothers also played together at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and were a prolific partnership when Britain won the Davis Cup in 2015.

“I may play doubles at Wimbledon, yeah. I’m not 100% sure yet,” Murray told reporters after he and Daniel Evans suffered a 7-6(6) 7-6(3) first-round loss to Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez at the French Open.

“My brother doesn’t have a partner for Wimbledon currently. We have spoken a little bit about it. So may do that, but not 100% sure yet.

“(We will decide) ahead of time. I mean obviously Jamie could also get a good partner, as well. We’ll see what happens, but yeah, we’ll probably decide in the next few days.”

