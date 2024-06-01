MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Alcaraz eases past Korda to book fourth-round spot

The Spaniard is still wearing a compression sleeve on his right arm after a recent injury.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 08:37 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Garfia celebrates after winning.
Third seed Carlos Alcaraz sparkled and showed steely resolve in his most convincing match at the French Open this year for a 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over American Sebastian Korda to reach the fourth round of Roland Garros on Friday.

Still wearing a compression sleeve on his right arm after a recent injury, Alcaraz broke Korda in a close first game but the world number three allowed his 27th-seeded opponent to hit back instantly and drag him into a fight on Court Philippe Chatrier.

He revved up his backhand to set up the opportunity to break for a 5-4 lead, pouncing when Korda netted a flying volley after surging forward, and the 21-year-old Spaniard took the opening set by holding serve to love in the following game.

The 2023 semi-finalist was clearly in the mood to entertain the evening crowd early in the next as he pulled off a sideways tweener that Korda dealt with at the net, and later lobbed the 23-year-old with a backhand from deep to draw level at 1-1.

Korda, who arrived in Paris hoping to emulate his father Petr’s 1992 feat of reaching the Roland Garros final, could do little to stop his showman opponent from breaking but hung on during fierce rallies to hit back and level at 3-3.

Alcaraz let out a scream after blasting a 101 mph forehand to win the tie break and double his lead in the contest and the finish line appeared in sight when he broke for a 3-1 lead in the third set, which he wrapped up with a neat volley.

