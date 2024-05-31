MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Birthday girl Swiatek notches easy win against Bouzkova to reach last 16

Bouzkova saved a match point on her serve, but she only delayed the inevitable as Swiatek sealed progress with a searing winner down the line.

Published : May 31, 2024 22:27 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHE ENA
infoIcon

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHE ENA

World number one Iga Swiatek celebrated her 23rd birthday in style with an emphatic 6-4, 6-2 victory over Marie Bouzkova to move into the last 16 at the French Open on Friday.

Swiatek survived a major scare in the previous round when she saved a match point against Naomi Osaka before sealing a hard-fought victory, but against Bouzkova she picked apart the Czech player’s serve with some precision hitting.

The defending champion showed no signs of a hangover from the three-setter with Osaka and consolidated an early break to go 3-1 up in the opening set, but Bouzkova fought back from 5-2 down to give the Pole a workout.

However, Swiatek switched gears and carefully constructed her points, using the angles well to make Bouzkova run from one corner of Court Philippe-Chatrier to the other, firing 18 winners in total in the opening set.

The top seed continued to dominate in the second set as she effortlessly turned defence into offence on Bouzkova’s serve, breaking twice to race into a 4-0 lead before the Czech managed to get on the board.

Bouzkova saved a match point on her serve, but she only delayed the inevitable as Swiatek sealed progress with a searing winner down the line.

