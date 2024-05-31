MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Jabeur ousts Fernandez to book fourth-round spot

The Tunisian, a quarter-finalist here last year, will face unseeded Dane Clara Tauson, who stunned former runner-up Sofia Kenin 6-2 7-5. 

Published : May 31, 2024 22:10 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reacts during her third round match against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez during the French Open.
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reacts during her third round match against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez during the French Open. | Photo Credit: YVES HERMAN/ REUTERS
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reacts during her third round match against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez during the French Open. | Photo Credit: YVES HERMAN/ REUTERS

Eighth seed Ons Jabeur continued her latest bid to become the first Arab and African woman to claim a Grand Slam title with a tough 6-4 7-6(5) victory over Canadian Leylah Fernandez that put her into the French Open fourth round on Friday.

Tunisian Jabeur has come within touching distance of Grand Slam glory in the past, reaching the last two Wimbledon finals and the 2022 U.S. Open title clash but the 29-year-old has not been able to cross the finish line.

A third-round meeting with fellow former Flushing Meadows runner-up Fernandez represented a tricky challenge and the pair exchanged breaks midway through the opening set before Jabeur took control of the contest on serve.

With limited success when she peppered the Suzanne Lenglen surface with her trademark drop shots against quick-moving 31st seed Fernandez, Jabeur quickly found herself trailing 3-1 in the second set.

“Everybody knows Leylah, she plays very well. She’s a very aggressive player,” said Jabeur. “I knew that I had to finish the match before the third set and I won some points at the right moments.

“It was a bit tough on serve but I’m very happy to win.”

Jabeur, a quarterfinalist here last year, took the next two games to go level, before saving a set point in a five-deuce game and eventually completed the victory with an ice-cool show in the tie break.

Up next for Jabeur is unseeded Dane Clara Tauson, who stunned former runner-up Sofia Kenin 6-2 7-5. 

Vondrousova ousts Paquet to reach fourth round

Former finalist Marketa Vondrousova overcame France’s Chloe Paquet to win 6-1 6-3 and reach the last 16 of the French Open on Friday.

Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded player to win Wimbledon last year, was a beaten finalist at Roland Garros in 2019, and the Czech player kept alive her dream of a return to the final with her straight sets win.

The Czech 24-year-old will now play Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic, who has already knocked out 11th seed Danielle Collins.

