MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alexander Zverev’s trial for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman begins in Germany

The trial comes after Zverev contested an earlier penalty order issued on October 2, including a requirement for Zverev to pay fines amounting to 450,000 euros ($488,000).

Published : May 31, 2024 18:01 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Germany’s Alexander Zverev reacts during his second-round match against Belgium’s David Goffin.
Germany’s Alexander Zverev reacts during his second-round match against Belgium’s David Goffin. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany’s Alexander Zverev reacts during his second-round match against Belgium’s David Goffin. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

German tennis player Alexander Zverev’s trial for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman began Friday, German news agency dpa reported.

Zverev, who is playing at the French Open, was not present for the first day of the trial. The prosecution accuses Zverev of pushing his ex-partner against a wall and choking her during an argument in Berlin in May 2020, dpa reported.

The trial comes after Zverev contested an earlier penalty order issued on October 2, including a requirement for Zverev to pay fines amounting to 450,000 euros ($488,000).

ALSO READ: French Open 2024: Gauff cruises past Yastremska into fourth round

Penalty orders are used in Germany as a means of resolving some criminal cases without going to trial if the suspect does not contest the order.

Zverev has previously denied the allegations. His defence sought Friday to cast doubt on his ex-partner’s statements, dpa reported.

The 27-year-old Zverev was a finalist at the U.S. Open in 2020, won the men’s singles Olympic gold medal in 2021 and is fourth in the rankings. He won his second-round match at the French Open on Thursday against David Goffin and was not scheduled to play Friday.

Related Topics

Alexander Zverev

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: Terence Atmane was fined $25K for accidentally hitting fan with a ball
    AP
  2. Alexander Zverev’s trial for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman begins in Germany
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2024: Gauff cruises past Yastremska into fourth round
    Reuters
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings; India faces Pakistan in marquee group stage clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Oslo Diamond League: Ingebrigtsen dives to win 1500m thriller; Dos Santos beats Warholm in 400m hurdles
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2024: Terence Atmane was fined $25K for accidentally hitting fan with a ball
    AP
  2. Alexander Zverev’s trial for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman begins in Germany
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2024: Gauff cruises past Yastremska into fourth round
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2024: Djokovic dismantles Carballes Baena to reach third round
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2024: Zverev sees off Belgium’s Goffin to reach third round, Roland Garros bans alcohol in stands
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: Terence Atmane was fined $25K for accidentally hitting fan with a ball
    AP
  2. Alexander Zverev’s trial for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman begins in Germany
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2024: Gauff cruises past Yastremska into fourth round
    Reuters
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings; India faces Pakistan in marquee group stage clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Oslo Diamond League: Ingebrigtsen dives to win 1500m thriller; Dos Santos beats Warholm in 400m hurdles
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment