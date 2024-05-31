MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Zverev sees off Belgium’s Goffin to reach third round, Roland Garros bans alcohol in stands

The German, seeking to win his first French Open after making the semi-finals in the last three years, had to work hard to win the first-set tiebreak and broke early in the second.

Published : May 31, 2024 07:42 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his men’s singles match against Belgium’s David Goffin.
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his men’s singles match against Belgium’s David Goffin. | Photo Credit: AFP
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his men's singles match against Belgium's David Goffin. | Photo Credit: AFP

World number four Alexander Zverev reached the French Open third round with a 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 victory over experienced Belgian David Goffin on Thursday, three days after beating Rafael Nadal.

The German, seeking to win his first French Open after making the semi-finals in the last three years, had to work hard to win the first-set tiebreak and broke early in the second.

Former quarter-finalist Goffin nearly claimed Zverev’s serve in the fourth game but the German held firm, mixing up his strokes well to close out the match in straight sets.

“I was happy that I ran away with it but also happy that I played well,” said Zverev, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 2022 French Open semis.

The two men had already met five times before at tour level, including four times on clay, with Zverev leading by three wins to two.

Former world number seven Goffin said the contest was tough with the German firing down serves and playing well from the baseline.

Zverev, who is now on an eight-match winning streak after claiming the Rome title, will next face Italian Luciano Darderi or Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

Roland Garros bans alcohol in stands

With spirits already dampened on a soggy day, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo banned the consumption of wine and beer in the stands to control spectators after Belgian David Goffin had accused one fan of spitting gum at him two days ago.

Holder Iga Swiatek had also urged supporters not to scream during rallies, especially in high-pressure contests, after the Pole beat Naomi Osaka on Wednesday.

“First of all, we’re happy people are very enthusiastic about watching tennis and being part of the matches, showing feeling and emotions,” said Mauresmo.

“But there are definitely steps which shouldn’t go further. A few things have needed to be put in place. Alcohol was allowed up until now in the stands but that’s over.”

Security will be deployed to ensure fans follow rules and respect players while umpires have been asked to be stricter, with more measures likely if the situation does not improve.

