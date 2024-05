French Open 2024, May 31 schedule: Swiatek, Alcaraz and Sinner in third-round action

Defending champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces Czechia’s Marie Bouzkova in the third round of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Friday.

Third-seeded Coco Gauff, who was the runner-up in 2022, takes on Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

In men’s singles, second seed Jannik Sinner plays against Pavel Kotov while third seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on Sebastian Korda.

Here’s the full list of third-round fixtures for day six of French Open 2024:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [3] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [30] Dayana Yastremska (UKR) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [2] Jannik Sinner (SRB) vs Pavel Kotov

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Men’s Singles - [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [27] Sebastian Korda (USA) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch French Open 2024 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Women’s Singles - [17] Liudmila Samsonova vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [6] Andrey Rublev vs Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

Women’s Singles - [8] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [31] Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

Men’s Singles - [9] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Women’s Singles - Donna Vekic (CRO) vs [Q] Olga Danilovic (SRB) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [5] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs [WC] Chloe Paquet (FRA)

Men’s Singles - [8] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

Men’s Singles - Corentin Moutet (FRA) vs Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:

Court 14

Men’s Singles - [10] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs [Q] Zizou Bergs (BEL)

Men’s Singles - [15] Ben Shelton (USA) vs [21] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Court 2

Men’s Doubles, First Round - [Alt] N. Sriram Balaji (IND)/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez (MEX) vs [Alt] Reese Stalder (USA)/Sem Verbeek (NED) - 1:30PM IST

Court 10

Men’s Doubles, First Round - Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) vs John Peers (AUS)/Roman Safiullin