MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2024: Djokovic moving in ‘positive direction’ at Roland Garros

The world number one, chasing a fourth title at Roland Garros and record 25th Grand Slam, arrived in Paris in the midst of a worrying dry spell.

Published : May 30, 2024 14:00 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand against Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in the Men’s Singles first round match of the 2024 French Open.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand against Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in the Men’s Singles first round match of the 2024 French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand against Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in the Men’s Singles first round match of the 2024 French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic believes he’s moving in a “positive direction” as he targets a place in the last 32 of the French Open on Thursday.

The world number one, chasing a fourth title at Roland Garros and record 25th Grand Slam, arrived in Paris in the midst of a worrying dry spell.

For the first time since 2018, the 37-year-old has not made a final let alone add a title to his 98 career titles.

However, he saw positive signs in his opening straight-sets win against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, his 20th victory in 20 first round matches at Roland Garros.

“I’m glad that I started the way I started, the way I felt on the court,” said Djokovic, who has advanced to the quarter-finals or better every year since 2010.

“Compared to the previous weeks of tournaments I played, I felt good, better. So I’m moving in a positive direction.”

He added: “I was fist pumping, I was focused, I was there, I was present. So I’m pleased with the way I had a mindset on the court. That was something that I was looking for. And where are you going to feel that way if not in Grand Slams.”

On Thursday, Djokovic faces 63rd-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain, a player he has defeated twice in straight sets.

RELATED: French Open, May 30 schedule: Djokovic, Sabalenka and Rybakina in second-round action

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev, who likely ended the French Open career of 14-time champion Rafael Nadal on Monday, faces unseeded David Goffin.

Zverev has made the semi-finals in Paris for the last three years.

“I feel good on the court. I’m not going to lie,” said Zverev.

Goffin, meanwhile, knocked out home hope Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in five sets in the first round in a stormy clash which saw the Belgian accuse a spectator of spitting chewing gum at him.

“It’s becoming like football, soon there will be smoke bombs, hooligans and there will be fights in the stands,” said the 33-year-old.

Related stories

Related Topics

French Open 2024 /

Novak Djokovic /

Grand Slam /

Roberto Carballes Baena /

Alexander Zverev /

Rafael Nadal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Magnus Carlsen for the first time in classical game
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup Group A Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Santadeep Dey
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of team captains
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup Group B Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: India match schedule, full fixtures list, venues and dates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2024: Djokovic moving in ‘positive direction’ at Roland Garros
    AFP
  2. French Open 2024: Swiatek ‘didn’t believe’ comeback win over Osaka was possible
    AFP
  3. French Open 2024: World number two Sinner into third round
    AFP
  4. “I’ve felt worse” - Naomi Osaka in tears after epic Swiatek defeat at Roland Garros
    AFP
  5. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek survives Naomi Osaka to keep Roland Garros three-peat dreams alive
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Magnus Carlsen for the first time in classical game
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup Group A Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Santadeep Dey
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of team captains
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup Group B Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: India match schedule, full fixtures list, venues and dates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment