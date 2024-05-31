MagazineBuy Print

Wolvaardt to lead South Africa women in Test, ODIs during India tour

South Africa will be without the services of experienced Lara Goodall (hamstring injury), Chloe Tryon (back) and Ayanda Hlubi (groin), as they are currently under recuperation.

Published : May 31, 2024 18:11 IST , Johannesburg

Laura Wolvaardt set to lead South Africa women in India tour.
Laura Wolvaardt set to lead South Africa women in India tour. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Laura Wolvaardt set to lead South Africa women in India tour. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Top-order batter Laura Wolvaardt was on Friday named as captain of South Africa’s Test and ODI teams for the tour of India, beginning from June 16.

The tour will start with three ODIs in Bengaluru before the visitor moves to Chennai for one-off Test and T20Is, for which the squad will be announced later.

South Africa will be without the services of experienced Lara Goodall (hamstring injury), Chloe Tryon (back) and Ayanda Hlubi (groin), as they are currently under recuperation.

However, they might be included in the T20I side later.

Interim coach Dillon du Preez said negating Indian spinners has been an important part of their preparation for the tour.

“We had big focus on options against spin and it was good to see the buy-in from the team. We also have new management involved.

“So, this would be a great opportunity for them to find their feet before we come back and start our preparation for the (women’s T20) World Cup (in September in Bangladesh,” said Du Preez in a release.

The former South African all-rounder urged the team to remain calm under pressure.

“The key for us would be to assess the conditions as soon as possible, be calm under pressure and try and play key moments in the game better than the opposition.

“We all know a series against India in India will always be tough,” he added.

South Africa Test/ODI squad:
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.

