MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UCL Final 2024: Top battles to watch out for in UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund

Here are a few key player battles to look out for during the UCL 2023-24 final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 07:53 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Darmstadt 98 at Signal Iduna Park.
Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Darmstadt 98 at Signal Iduna Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Darmstadt 98 at Signal Iduna Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The climax of the 2023-24 edition of the UEFA Champions League is upon us with Real Madrid taking on Borussia Dortmund on June 1 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Real Madrid is a 14-time winner of the biggest prize in Europe and has won the tournament five times in the last ten years whereas Dortmund will be looking to a first win since 1997.

The Spanish giants beat Bayern Munich in the semifinal stage while Dortmund upset Paris Saint-Germain to make the summit clash.

Here are a few key player battles to look out for during the UCL 2023-24 final:

Vinicus Junior vs Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels has been rock solid at the back for Dortmund in the run to the UCL final but faces his biggest test up against Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian has five goals and five assists from nine Champions League games this season in addition to his 15 goals and six assists in La Liga.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, right, vies for the ball, next to Betis’ Sokratis Papastathopoulos during a La Liga match between Real Madrid and Betis
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, right, vies for the ball, next to Betis’ Sokratis Papastathopoulos during a La Liga match between Real Madrid and Betis | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP
lightbox-info

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, right, vies for the ball, next to Betis’ Sokratis Papastathopoulos during a La Liga match between Real Madrid and Betis | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP

Vinicius’ ability to drift in from the left with his searing pace will be a big problem for any team’s defence but Hummels’ street-smart defending and positional awareness will make this a key battle to watch out for.

Emre Can vs Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has had one of the best debut seasons for Real Madrid in recent years, scoring 19 goals in La Liga and four more in the Champions League to end up as the joint-top scorer for the club this season.

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham in action with Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer during the UCL semifinal.
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham in action with Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer during the UCL semifinal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham in action with Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer during the UCL semifinal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Playing as a false-nine for Los Blancos, Bellingham has blossomed making late runs into the box and getting to the end of crosses.

But he will have his task cut out against his former team when he comes up against Emre Can who has been steady as the defensive midfielder for the German club.

The 30-year-old has aggregated 2.62 tackles and 1.39 blocks per 90 minutes for Dortmund this season and will play a key role in keeping out Bellingham and the rest of the attack.

Niclas Fullkrug vs Antonio Rudiger

The battle of the two German teammates Niclas Fullkrug and Antonio Rudiger will be another keenly awaited one during the UCL final.

After joining from Werder Bremen ahead of the season, Fullkrug has had a productive campaign, scoring 12 goals in the Bundesliga and a further three in the Champions League, finishing as the club’s joint-top scorer.

Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug in action during the semifinal against PSG.
Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug in action during the semifinal against PSG. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug in action during the semifinal against PSG. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

On the other hand, his compatriot Rudiger has had a stellar season for Madrid, leading the defensive line despite multiple injuries. Rudiger has the pace to match any forward in the world but his strength will be put to test by Fullkrug who’s ball retention skills will be key factor in how this battle tilts.

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

UEFA Champions League /

Real Madrid /

Borussia Dortmund

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UCL Final 2024: Top battles to watch out for in UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund
    Team Sportstar
  2. England bowler Carse to serve three-month ban over betting
    Reuters
  3. Has Borussia Dortmund ever won the Champions League and when
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dortmund vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24: When and where to watch Champions League final; Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024, June 1 schedule: Djokovic, Sabalenka and Rybakina eye spots in fourth round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UCL Final 2024: Top battles to watch out for in UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund
    Team Sportstar
  2. Has Borussia Dortmund ever won the Champions League and when
    Team Sportstar
  3. With Lunin ill, Courtois could be set to start Champions League final for Real Madrid
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Militao on cloud nine for final after ACL recovery
    Reuters
  5. Champions League Final: Dortmund ready to snap Real’s perfect run, says Terzic
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UCL Final 2024: Top battles to watch out for in UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund
    Team Sportstar
  2. England bowler Carse to serve three-month ban over betting
    Reuters
  3. Has Borussia Dortmund ever won the Champions League and when
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dortmund vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24: When and where to watch Champions League final; Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024, June 1 schedule: Djokovic, Sabalenka and Rybakina eye spots in fourth round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment