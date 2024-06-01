UCL Final 2024: Top battles to watch out for in UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund

The climax of the 2023-24 edition of the UEFA Champions League is upon us with Real Madrid taking on Borussia Dortmund on June 1 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Real Madrid is a 14-time winner of the biggest prize in Europe and has won the tournament five times in the last ten years whereas Dortmund will be looking to a first win since 1997.

The Spanish giants beat Bayern Munich in the semifinal stage while Dortmund upset Paris Saint-Germain to make the summit clash.

Here are a few key player battles to look out for during the UCL 2023-24 final:

Vinicus Junior vs Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels has been rock solid at the back for Dortmund in the run to the UCL final but faces his biggest test up against Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian has five goals and five assists from nine Champions League games this season in addition to his 15 goals and six assists in La Liga.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, right, vies for the ball, next to Betis’ Sokratis Papastathopoulos during a La Liga match between Real Madrid and Betis | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP

Vinicius’ ability to drift in from the left with his searing pace will be a big problem for any team’s defence but Hummels’ street-smart defending and positional awareness will make this a key battle to watch out for.

Emre Can vs Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has had one of the best debut seasons for Real Madrid in recent years, scoring 19 goals in La Liga and four more in the Champions League to end up as the joint-top scorer for the club this season.

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham in action with Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer during the UCL semifinal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Playing as a false-nine for Los Blancos, Bellingham has blossomed making late runs into the box and getting to the end of crosses.

But he will have his task cut out against his former team when he comes up against Emre Can who has been steady as the defensive midfielder for the German club.

The 30-year-old has aggregated 2.62 tackles and 1.39 blocks per 90 minutes for Dortmund this season and will play a key role in keeping out Bellingham and the rest of the attack.

Niclas Fullkrug vs Antonio Rudiger

The battle of the two German teammates Niclas Fullkrug and Antonio Rudiger will be another keenly awaited one during the UCL final.

After joining from Werder Bremen ahead of the season, Fullkrug has had a productive campaign, scoring 12 goals in the Bundesliga and a further three in the Champions League, finishing as the club’s joint-top scorer.

Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug in action during the semifinal against PSG. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

On the other hand, his compatriot Rudiger has had a stellar season for Madrid, leading the defensive line despite multiple injuries. Rudiger has the pace to match any forward in the world but his strength will be put to test by Fullkrug who’s ball retention skills will be key factor in how this battle tilts.