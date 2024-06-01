MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Shanaka grabs 4/23 in Sri Lanka’s scrappy win over Ireland in warm-up match

Sri Lanka will face South Africa in its opening match in New York on Monday, while Ireland will be up against India on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 11:34 IST , Lauderhill - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka bowls.
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka bowls. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka bowls. | Photo Credit: AFP

Dasun Shanaka produced a solid all-round performance, including bowling figures of 4/23, as former champions Sri Lanka overcame some jittery moments to down Ireland by 41 runs in its T20 World Cup warm-up game here.

Put in to bat at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground here on Friday, Sri Lanka saw its batting misfire in the initial phases of the game.

It lost half of its side for 82 runs in 11 overs before managing to post a respectable 163/8.

All-rounders Wanindu Hasaranga (26), Angelo Mathews (32), and Shanaka (23) fired up the proceedings down the order to take them to a competitive total.

In reply, quick-fire knocks from Paul Stirling (21) and George Dockrell (17) were the bright spots in the initial stages of the Irish chase, but former skipper Shanaka swung the momentum with his medium pace bowling as Ireland were bowled out for 122 in 18.2 overs.

Sri Lanka will face South Africa in its opening match in New York on Monday, while Ireland will be up against India on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Pooran, Powell help WI hammer nine-man Australia by 35 runs in warm-up match

Afghanistan excel vs Scotland

At the Port of Spain in Trinidad, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman starred for Afghanistan in a commanding 55-run win over Scotland.

Having missed out on batting in the rain-hit warmup game against Oman, Afghanistan made the most of their encounter against Scotland.

Electing to bat, Afghanistan sent all-rounder Naib to open with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and the duo set them off to a blistering start.

Naib struck 20 runs off the second over of the innings, hitting two fours and two sixes against Brandon McMullen and top-scored for the Afghans with a 30-ball 69 (5x4, 6x6) that took the total to 178/8.

Azmatullah Omarzai also contributed with a solid 36-ball 48.

For Scotland, Chris Sole (3/35) and Bradley Currie (2/26) managed to stem the flow of runs by picking regular wickets.

Afghanistan then restricted their opponents for 123/9 with their spinners, led by Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/23 in 3 overs) and Rashid Khan (1/3 in 2 overs), taking control of the game.

Afghanistan open their T20 World Cup campaign against Uganda, while Scotland play England in Barbados on Tuesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

Ireland /

Dasun Shanaka /

Angelo Mathews /

Rashid Khan /

Afghanistan /

Scotland /

Mujeeb Ur Rahman /

Rahmanullah Gurbaz /

T20 World Cup 2024 /

World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Shanaka grabs 4/23 in Sri Lanka’s scrappy win over Ireland in warm-up match
    PTI
  2. French Open 2024: Andy Murray and Dan Evans lose in the first round of doubles
    AP
  3. A chance to step onto the big stage: T20 World Cup 2024 has something in it for all
    Ashwin Achal
  4. T20 World Cup Group C Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Sahil Mathur
  5. T20 World Cup Group D Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Shanaka grabs 4/23 in Sri Lanka’s scrappy win over Ireland in warm-up match
    PTI
  2. England bowler Carse to serve three-month ban over betting
    Reuters
  3. Wolvaardt to lead South Africa women in Test, ODIs during India tour
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup: A chance to test India’s second pace-bowling option in warm-up match against Bangladesh
    PTI
  5. Nepal’s Lamichhane denied visa for T20 World Cup
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Shanaka grabs 4/23 in Sri Lanka’s scrappy win over Ireland in warm-up match
    PTI
  2. French Open 2024: Andy Murray and Dan Evans lose in the first round of doubles
    AP
  3. A chance to step onto the big stage: T20 World Cup 2024 has something in it for all
    Ashwin Achal
  4. T20 World Cup Group C Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Sahil Mathur
  5. T20 World Cup Group D Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment