UCL 2024-25: Endrick has ‘the gift that strikers dream of’, Ancelotti says

Deep into added time, Endrick burst up the Santiago Bernabeu pitch in a quick counter-attack and unleashed a 30-metre daisy-cutter into the back of Stuttgart net, just inside the left post.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 07:51 IST , MADRID

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Endrick celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal.
Real Madrid's Endrick celebrates after scoring his side's third goal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Endrick celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid’s teenaged striker Endrick has unique gifts that set him apart, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday after the Brazilian scored the final goal in their 3-1 win over Stuttgart in the Champions League.

“He is able to do things that no-one can think of,” Ancelotti said after the 18-year-old Endrick became the youngest Real Madrid player to score in any official international competition.

Deep into added time, Endrick burst up the Santiago Bernabeu pitch in a quick counter-attack and unleashed a 30-metre daisy-cutter into the back of Stuttgart net, just inside the left post.

“He has the gift that strikers dreams of, the gift of being very effective, decisive,” Ancelotti said. “You can see that he has something special, something I have never seen. And he has such a strong and very fast shooting.

ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe strikes as Real Madrid begins title defence with 3-1 win against VfB Stuttgart

“Endrick had courage because it was the last ball of the game. The best solution was to take advantage of the three against one, with Vinicius and Rodrygo open in the wings, but he did it very well, even though it was perhaps the most complicated solution.”

Ancelotti said he was content with his side’s start to its Champions League defence despite Stuttgart dominating the game early and creating several chances that forced Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to produce a string of world-class saves.

“If anyone thinks that winning games is easy, they are wrong. I have coached more than 200 games in the Champions League and I can’t remember a game without suffering,” Ancelotti said.

“Nobody knows better than Real Madrid what it’s like to win a Champions League with suffering. We are still trying to find our best version. It’s a work in progress.”

