Dinesh Karthik thanks TNCA for support after announcing retirement

Dinesh Karthik, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, has thanked the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for its support and expressed his willingness to help the State in the future.

In an email to the TNCA, Karthik wrote, “At the outset, I’d like to thank the TNCA, and the various captains, coaches and selection panels, for having shown faith in me. I have cherished every single moment of my long journey with the various Tamil Nadu teams over the years, and I consider it a singular honour to have been the captain too.”

“I’d like to take this opportunity to inform you of my decision to retire from all representative cricket. It has been an enjoyable and emotional journey, and it is time for me to move on. My gratitude to the TNCA is immense. After all, it was by playing and performing for Tamil Nadu that I was able to take the next steps in my cricketing evolution. To be a part of the wonderfully competitive ecosystem in our state was a fabulous experience and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.

I’d like to reiterate that I am available to serve Tamil Nadu cricket in future if the TNCA deems it fit. That’s the least I owe Tamil Nadu cricket. Once again, my most sincere thanks.”