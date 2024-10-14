MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Nations League: Italy coach Spalletti keeping options open for Israel match

The Italians top Group A2, one point ahead of France, which beat Israel 4-1 on Thursday, but the coach was wary of facing Israel, insisting his team must avoid any mistakes.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 11:20 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s head coach Luciano Spalletti during the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and Belgium.
Italy’s head coach Luciano Spalletti during the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and Belgium. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Italy’s head coach Luciano Spalletti during the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and Belgium. | Photo Credit: AFP

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti has still not decided his team for the Nations League match at home to Israel on Monday as he ponders how to line up against a side he regards as dangerous.

The Italians top Group A2, one point ahead of France, which beat Israel 4-1 on Thursday, but the coach was wary of facing Israel, insisting his team must avoid any mistakes.

“I don’t know exactly who will start because it’s a very delicate game with many hidden dangers,” Spalletti told a news conference on Sunday ahead of the game in Udine.

However, he did confirm that Guglielmo Vicario will be in goal instead of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“Israel are a good team that can play football, so we have to keep our balance and organisation. I hope our team can take control of the game,” Spalletti added.

ALSO READ | England’s Carsley stays silent on job aspirations after win over Finland

Italy beat Israel 2-1 in Budapest in its first meeting in the group with goals from Davide Frattesi and Moise Kean but Spalletti believes they will approach the return differently.

“Israel won’t have the same attitude they showed against us or with France, as at times they sit deep and wait, at others they try to press you,” he said.

Italy was held to a 2-2 draw by Belgium last time out as it squandered a two-goal lead after Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off late in the first half for hitting Arthur Theate.

“The team is working hard, sweating for the shirt, sacrificing themselves. The problem we learned from the last game is that in football one incident can ruin all the good work, so we must always learn from our mistakes,” Spalletti added.

Related Topics

UEFA Nations League /

Italy /

Luciano Spalletti

