MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League: Arnautovic helps Austria seal 5-1 win over Norway

The result leaves Norway top on goal difference ahead of Austria and Slovenia, who beat bottom side Kazakhstan 1-0 away, with the trio level on seven points after four games.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 09:07 IST , LINZ, Austria - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Marko Arnautovic of Austria celebrates scoring his team’s second goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B3 match between Austria and Norway.
Marko Arnautovic of Austria celebrates scoring his team’s second goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B3 match between Austria and Norway. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Marko Arnautovic of Austria celebrates scoring his team’s second goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B3 match between Austria and Norway. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Marko Arnautovic netted twice for Austria, who thrashed Norway 5-1 in the Nations League on Sunday, with the hosts keeping the usually prolific Erling Haaland quiet as the captain’s defence collapsed around him in the Group B3 clash.

The result leaves Norway top on goal difference ahead of Austria and Slovenia, who beat bottom side Kazakhstan 1-0 away, with the trio level on seven points after four games.

Haaland, who became Norway’s all-time top scorer with a double in a 3-0 home win over Slovenia on Thursday that took him to 34 international goals, hit the post after six minutes, but that was as close as he came to scoring in a one-sided game.

READ | Burkina Faso secures spot in 2025 African Cup of Nations finals

Two minutes after Haaland came close, Austria skipper Arnautovic fired a thunderous shot in off the underside of the bar. Alexander Sorloth levelled in the 39th minute but Norway found itself behind again four minutes after the break.

This time it was visiting defender Andreas Hanche-Olsen who was at fault, inexplicably diving headlong into the path of Christian Baumgartner to concede a penalty which Arnautovic drilled in low to Orjan Nyland’s right to restore the lead.

Norway then collapsed from the 58th as it conceded three soft headers in 13 minutes to Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch and Michael Gregoritsch, who scored four minutes after coming on, much to the disgust of visiting coach Stale Solbakken. 

Related Topics

UEFA Nations League /

norway /

Austria

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Updates, Round 1 Day 4: Mumbai faces early setback in 262-run chase vs Baroda; Saurashtra in deep trouble vs TN
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Nations League: Arnautovic helps Austria seal 5-1 win over Norway
    Reuters
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs PAK: Cummins returns to Australia squad, Marsh and Head to miss Pakistan ODI series
    AFP
  5. UEFA Nations League: Greece’s winning streak continues with 2-0 victory over Ireland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League: Arnautovic helps Austria seal 5-1 win over Norway
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League: Greece’s winning streak continues with 2-0 victory over Ireland
    Reuters
  3. Burkina Faso secures spot in 2025 African Cup of Nations finals
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League: England beats Finland 3-1 after recovering from shock Greece loss
    AP
  5. WSL 2024-25: Shaw double sends Man City top of table with last-gasp win over Liverpool
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Updates, Round 1 Day 4: Mumbai faces early setback in 262-run chase vs Baroda; Saurashtra in deep trouble vs TN
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Nations League: Arnautovic helps Austria seal 5-1 win over Norway
    Reuters
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs PAK: Cummins returns to Australia squad, Marsh and Head to miss Pakistan ODI series
    AFP
  5. UEFA Nations League: Greece’s winning streak continues with 2-0 victory over Ireland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment