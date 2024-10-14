MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Nations League: England beats Finland 3-1 after recovering from shock Greece loss

After the shock 2-1 home loss to Greece on Thursday, goals from Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice secured victory in Helsinki.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 07:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Finland ‘s Benjamin Kallman in action with with England’s Kyle Walker and John Stones.
Finland ‘s Benjamin Kallman in action with with England’s Kyle Walker and John Stones. | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS
infoIcon

Finland ‘s Benjamin Kallman in action with with England’s Kyle Walker and John Stones. | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

England got back to winning ways by beating Finland 3-1 in the Nations League on Sunday.

After the shock 2-1 home loss to Greece on Thursday, goals from Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice secured victory in Helsinki.

It was a third win from four games under temporary coach Lee Carsley, who may have strengthened his case to take on the role on a permanent basis.

READ | Nations League: Germany’s Pavlovic back for clash against Netherlands

Defeat to Greece after naming an experimental team raised questions about his suitability, and doubts will remain even after this latest win.

But for some errant finishing from No. 64-ranked Finland, it could have been another uncomfortable night for an England team ranked 60 places higher.

Grealish opened the scoring from close range in the 18th minute at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium after being set up by a clever flick from Angel Gomes.

Alexander-Arnold doubled England’s lead in the 74th with a trademark free kick and Rice converted at the near post 10 minutes later from substitute Ollie Watkins’ cross.

Arttu Hoskonen scored a consolation for Finland in the 87th.

England is second in Group B2 and trails leader Greece on goal difference, having played a game more.

