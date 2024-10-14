MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pulisic, Pepi and McKennie among five out for USA match in Mexico

Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie will miss the United States’ friendly at Mexico on Tuesday in order to return to their clubs in Europe.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 10:01 IST , AUSTIN, Texas - 1 MIN READ

AP
United States’ Christian Pulisic will miss the United States’ friendly at Mexico on Tuesday. 
United States’ Christian Pulisic will miss the United States’ friendly at Mexico on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

United States’ Christian Pulisic will miss the United States’ friendly at Mexico on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: AP

Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie will miss the United States’ friendly at Mexico on Tuesday in order to return to their clubs in Europe.

Marlon Fossey and Zack Steffen, who didn’t dress for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Panama, also are returning to their teams, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday.

The USSF said Pulisic is skipping the game and going back to AC Milan for load management. The federation said the others have minor injuries and will get evaluation and treatment at their teams.

READ | UEFA Nations League: Arnautovic helps Austria seal 5-1 win over Norway

No players are being added, leaving 21 players available for the match in Guadalajara.

Pulisic assisted on Yunus Musah’s goal early in the second half against Panama and Pepi scored in stoppage time. The game marked Mauricio Pochettino’s debut as U.S. coach.

“As we have said, we are always going to make decisions that are in the best interest of our players and respect the relationship we have with their clubs,” Pochettino said in a statement.

Related Topics

USA /

Mexico

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pulisic, Pepi and McKennie among five out for USA match in Mexico
    AP
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1 Day 4: Mumbai two down in 262-run chase vs Baroda; Mayank out for duck vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND A vs AUS A: Teen talent Sam Konstas named in Australia A squad against India A
    Reuters
  5. Kyrgios vows to ‘shut up’ doubters with December comeback
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Pulisic, Pepi and McKennie among five out for USA match in Mexico
    AP
  2. UEFA Nations League: Arnautovic helps Austria seal 5-1 win over Norway
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League: Greece’s winning streak continues with 2-0 victory over Ireland
    Reuters
  4. Burkina Faso secures spot in 2025 African Cup of Nations finals
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League: England beats Finland 3-1 after recovering from shock Greece loss
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pulisic, Pepi and McKennie among five out for USA match in Mexico
    AP
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1 Day 4: Mumbai two down in 262-run chase vs Baroda; Mayank out for duck vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND A vs AUS A: Teen talent Sam Konstas named in Australia A squad against India A
    Reuters
  5. Kyrgios vows to ‘shut up’ doubters with December comeback
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment