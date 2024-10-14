Pulisic, Pepi and McKennie among five out for USA match in Mexico

Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie will miss the United States’ friendly at Mexico on Tuesday in order to return to their clubs in Europe.

Marlon Fossey and Zack Steffen, who didn’t dress for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Panama, also are returning to their teams, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday.

The USSF said Pulisic is skipping the game and going back to AC Milan for load management. The federation said the others have minor injuries and will get evaluation and treatment at their teams.

READ | UEFA Nations League: Arnautovic helps Austria seal 5-1 win over Norway

No players are being added, leaving 21 players available for the match in Guadalajara.

Pulisic assisted on Yunus Musah’s goal early in the second half against Panama and Pepi scored in stoppage time. The game marked Mauricio Pochettino’s debut as U.S. coach.

“As we have said, we are always going to make decisions that are in the best interest of our players and respect the relationship we have with their clubs,” Pochettino said in a statement.