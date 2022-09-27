Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the India vs Vietnam match from the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the pre-match build-up and minute-by-minute updates.

5:15PM IST - ICYMI, check the highlights of India’s tournament opener against Singapore

5PM IST - Here’s the starting eleven for Indian team

4:55PM IST- India vs Vietnam Predicted XI

India predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco; Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C).

Vietnam Predicted XI: Dang Van Lam (GK); Bui Tien Dung (C), Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Chau Ngoc Quang, Nguyen Van Quyet, Nguyen Quang Hai, Ho Tan Tai, Pham Tuan Hai, Phan Tuan Tai, Nham Mang Dung, Tran Dinh Trong

4:45PM IST - Head-to-head record

Matches played - 17, Matches won by Indian - 10, Matches won by Vietnam - 5, Draws - 2

MATCH PREVIEW

The Indian men’s football team will have its task cut out when it takes on Vietnam in the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday.

In its opener last Saturday, India was held to a 1-1 draw by lower-ranked Singapore.

Up against a confident Vietnam, which blanked Singapore 4-0 in its first match, the Blue Tigers will have to be extremely focused.

“It will be a very different game against a much stronger opponent, so our approach will also change accordingly,” said India head coach Igor Stimac on the eve of the match.

“We need to be more focused, especially on vertical football and quick transition.

“At the same time, we must maintain focus on our defence as well. They pose a real threat from long range shots, and from their crosses, and we need to be able to deal with that,” said Stimac.

The India head coach has also closely followed the match between Vietnam and Singapore, and believes that their Tuesday’s opponents are an organised unit.

“I’ve watched their first match against Singapore and they (Vietnam) are a very disciplined side,” said Stimac.

“They have also had enough time after the first game for recovery, while we need to see how many of our boys will be available and fit to play.”

However, the 55-year-old chose to look at the brighter side, which is the availability of most of his players for selection.

Hinting that there may be significant changes to the side, he said, “A few of our players are back and fresh now, so we will make sure we have enough strength and speed on the pitch for Vietnam.”

-Via PTI

When and where to watch the India vs Vietnam match When does the India-Vietnam match kick-off? The India vs Vietnam match kicks-off at 5:30PM IST at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Where can I watch the India-Vietnam match? The match will be telecast on Eurosport. The match will also be live streamed online on JIO TV. **Details for Indian viewers only*