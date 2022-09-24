Highlights India 1-1 Singapore: Ashique, Ikhsan goals keep scores level at FT; Both teams with a point

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the India vs Singapore match live match from the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Match report: India plays out 1-1 draw with Singapore in Hung Thinh tournament opener

Sunil Chhetri post match quotes On the match: “So many things we could have done better. We missed a lot of chances. Without being too harsh on ourselves, we have to move on. On whether weather affected the result: "Don't want to give any excuse for the weather. It is just the way we played. The ground was beautiful, the weather was different but nice. It was about how we played and we have to get better." On the Vietnam match: "We have watched them play against Singapore and they are a good side. We have to be much better when we play them."

FULL-TIME!

India and Singapore share the spoils in their Hung Thinh tournament opener after goals by Ashique Kuruniyan for India and Ikhsan Fandi for Singapore keeps scores level at 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

90+2’

Singapore double-sub: Ryaan Sanizal and Syed Firdaus replace Irfan and Ikhsan.

90’

Three added minutes at the end of the second half!!

90’

India Sub: Lallianzuala Chhangte replaces Thapa.

89’

Taufik rises in an attempt to head the ball towards goal but he has hurt himself in the process. But it is nothing serious. Looks like a minor case of cramps.

87’

Singapore sub: Hafiz Nor replaces Ryhan Stewart

86’

Pandita with a brilliant chance to make it 2-1 for India- Thapa’s dummy allows the ball to come to Pandita who was already in the box. Pandita shoots on the turn but skies his effort.

83’

Singapore players appeal for a handball inside the Indian penalty box but the referee pays no heed to the shouts.

82’

India with a counter-attack with Ishan Pandita leading the charge. It looked like he had acres of green ahead of him but the move is stopped by the referee’s whistle for offside. The substitute had made his run a bit early there.

80’

Thapa touches the ball and sets Udanta for the shot but the latter’s effort is blocked amidst the sea of bodies in the Singapore penalty area.

79’

Udanta fouled just outside the box by Ryhan Stewart. Another set-piece chance for India.

78’

India double change: Ishan Pandita and Udanta Singh replace Sunil Chhetri and Liston Colaco.

77’

Akash with one of his trademark balls from the left- Rahul KP had made a good run but the Singapore defence is alert enough to clear the ball.

75’

Signature Colaco: Liston cuts in from the left flank and dispatches a power shot to Hassan’s near-post. The Indian, however, misses, the target by inches. A good effort by Colaco there.

74’

Rahul KP took a good run towards the goal but Thapa completely misreads the move and passes it the wrong way.

71’

It has mostly been India’s half in the second 45 minutes- but the Blue Tigers have nothing to show for it.

68’

India double-change: Harmanjot Singh Khabra and Rahul KP replaces Roshan and Ashique.

67’

Akash with a quick release of the ball but he cannot find a teammate with his aerial pass.

65’

Opportunity wasted by India- Liston Colaco goes short with his free kick. He rolls the ball to his left to find Roshan. Roshan crosses inside the box but it is a weak one and Hassan gathers the ball easily.

64’

Shahiran looked like he would not be able to continue but he is okay after medical attention.

63’

Block: Sahal Abdul Samad shoots from outside the box but his shot is blocked. Sahal tries to win the ball back and succeeds in doing so. He is eventually fouled and it is a freekick for India in a dangerous position.

59’

Singapore double change: Taufik Suprano and Glenn Kweh replaces Halim and Swandi.

57’

Narender tries to find Ashique on the right flank with a through ball but overcooks his pass to send the ball out for a Singapore throw.

54’

India’s approach play at the start of the second half is more positive than the first- the Blue Tigers are putting constant pressure on the Lion’s backline.

50’

Save: Chhetri gets a free header from the Indian corner. He manages to keep his effort on target but Hassan is able to get to the ball and hold on to it. Back-to-back crucial saves from the Singapore skipper.

49’

Save: Thapa takes a quick free-kick and finds Ashique with a well-measured lob. Ashique takes it down well and dispatches a thunderous shot but it is saved by Hassan.

47’

Ashique takes charge and tries to pierce through three defenders but he is stopped in his tracks. He had support around him.

46’

Singapore Half-time Sub: Amirul Adli replaces Joshua Pereira

45’ SECOND-HALF!!

The second half kicks-off with the teams level at 1-1!!

HALF-TIME!!

Ashique Kuruniyan and Ikhsan Fandi scored for India and Singapore respectively to keep the score 1-1 at the break!!

45’

One-minute added at the end of an exciting first half!!

43’ GOOOOAAAALLL!! INDIA EQUALIZES!! IT IS ASHIQUE KURUNIYAN!! Chhetri finds Ashique with a good ball between two defenders. Ashique, under pressure, does well to maintain his calm and slot the ball inside the net with a low-finesse shot.

37’ GOOOAALLL!! IKSHAN FANDI SCORES FOR SINGAPORE!! Ikshan Fandi catches his freekick well but it takes a heavy deflection which completely disoriented Gurpreet. The Indian keeper dived and got a hand to it but could not keep the ball out of the net.

36’

Ashique with a clumsy challenge on Anumanthan just outside the Indian box. Singapore with a good chance to make something of this.

34’

Ashique played a long ball again as he tries to break free of his marker, Irfan Fandi. However, Irfan shows resilience to stick with his man and ultimately snatch the ball from him.

32’

Ashique with all the time and space to find a teammate from the right flank. He tries to go alone instead and ends up losing control the ball. Chhetri was there in the middle of the goal.

30’

Chance: Two great chances for India from a corner- the first one was cleared on the line by the Singapore defence. In the second one, Narender was close to getting his boot to the ball from point-blank range. However, nothing materializes. Singapore operating on some heavy fortune right now.

29’

Thapa plays a quick free to Colaco on the left. Colaco tries to a first-time cross but is blocked and the ball goes out for an Indian corner.

26’

Ashique takes a shot this time from the left of the box but it is straight at Hassan. The angle was always against the Indian winger.

25’

A great ball is delivered from the right and Ikhsan Fandi is the first to get to it. He rises and gets his head to it but Sandhu is alert enough to make a save with his legs.

24’

Liston is brought down just outside the box. Some shouts of a penalty but referee says nothing doing.

23’

Ikhsan putting pressure on Narender on the right flank but the Indian keeps his cool and sends the ball to his keeper with his head.

18’

Save: Liston with a shot from outside the Singapore penalty box which forces a save from Hassan. The first proper attacking move by the Indians.

15’

Ikhsan Fandi with a great chance to shoot at goal but Anwar Ali with a last-second challenge to snatch the ball from the in-form Fandi. Good defending by Anwar there.

13’

Ashique tries to find Sunil with a low cross from the left flank but the cross is intercepted before it reaches the Indian skipper.

12’

Roshan’s ball to Ashique is too heavy and Singapore keeper Hassan comes out and gathers the ball.

8’

Singapore making it difficult for the India team to progress forward with its incessant pressing. The Blue Tigers need some line-breaking passes if they want to create something.

6’

A good counter-attack from India sees Singapore under pressure. Sunil Chhetri holds up the ball well and passes it to Thapa, who finds Colaco on the right with a deft pass. Colaco shoots but hits the side-netting.

4’

A long ball is played to the Nazrul on the left flank but Narender is there to cover the space. He reaches the ball before Nazrul and clears it for a Singapore throw.

3’

Singapore with the press right from the start and India under pressure in the opening minutes.

2’

A fast start by Singapore- it wins a free kick in India’s half. Adam takes the freekick but cannot get a good delivery into the India box.

1’ KICK-OFF!

We are underway! The Blue Tigers kick-off their first match in the Hung Thinh tournament against Singapore at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

5:25 PM: Both teams are on the pitch for the National anthems. Kick-off moments away.

India vs Singapore: Head-to-Head record!!

India and Singapore have played 26 times across all competitions and friendlies. India has won 12 games while Singapore has won 11. Three games has ended in a draw.

Starting Lineups out! India XI: Gurpreet(GK), Anwar, Narender, Akash, Thapa, Chhetri (C), Roshan, Colaco, Sahal, Ashique, Jeakson. Singapore XI: Sunny(GK) (C), Pereira, Nazari, Anumanthan, Shahiran, Ikhsan, Swandi, Harun, Stewart, Irfan, Halim.

Match Preview

India will play its first match of the Hung Thinh tournament against Singapore on September 24 at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

India will start the match as a favourite, at least on paper against Singapore, which is currently ranked at 159. India will look to gain momentum right from the start with a win against Singapore.

Igor Stimac’s India will be in action for the first time since June this year. Currently, on a three-match winning streak, which led to India’s AFC Asian Cup qualification, the Blue Tigers have a great opportunity to win silverware in the tournament and keep the momentum going.

When and where to watch the India vs Singapore match When does the India-Singapore match kick-off? The India vs Singapore match kicks-off at 5:30 PM IST at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Where can I watch the India-Singapore match? The match will be telecasted live on Eurosport. The match will also be live streamed online on JIO TV. **Details for Indian viewers only*