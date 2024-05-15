MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA Playoffs 2024: Knicks bounce back to crush Pacers, Jokic and Nuggets on a roll

After losing Game 4 by 32 points, it was an emphatic response from the Knicks, with Brunson piling up 44 points with seven assists and four rebounds.

Published : May 15, 2024 14:13 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

AFP
New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (11) looks to pass during the second half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.
New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (11) looks to pass during the second half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. | Photo Credit: Frank Franklin II/ AP
infoIcon

New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (11) looks to pass during the second half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. | Photo Credit: Frank Franklin II/ AP

Jalen Brunson was back to his best on Tuesday as the New York Knicks dominated the Indiana Pacers 121-91 to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal Game 5.

A win on Friday night in Indianapolis will see the Knicks advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 24 years.

After losing Game 4 by 32 points, it was an emphatic response from the Knicks, with Brunson piling up 44 points with seven assists and four rebounds.

The Knicks destroyed Indiana on the boards, with Isaiah Hartenstein leading the way with 17 rebounds (12 offensive) while Josh Hart had 11 rebounds (nine defensive).

Brunson’s impact had been limited in the past two games in the series, with concerns that his heavy workload and a foot injury may have slowed him down.

But there were no signs of fatigue as he reached the 40 mark for the fifth time this post-season.

Brunson, who had only 18 points in Sunday’s loss, shot 18 for 35 and put up 28 points in the first half -- a playoff record for the Knicks.

It was his seven straight points, including a three-pointer to open up a 20-point lead at 106-86, that made sure of the victory.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 22 points.

Jokic guides Nuggets to 3-2 series lead

In the West, the Denver Nuggets made it three straight wins in their semifinal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Nikola Jokic leading the defending champions with 40 points.

Having trailed 2-0 in the series, Denver are now just one win away from a return to the Western Conference finals.

Jokic was presented with his Most Valuable Player of the year award -- the third of his career -- before the game, then quickly provided another reminder of his value.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) guards in the third quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) guards in the third quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs. | Photo Credit: ISAIAH J. DOWNING/ Reuters
lightbox-info

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) guards in the third quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs. | Photo Credit: ISAIAH J. DOWNING/ Reuters

Denver led 50-44 at halftime, with Jokic scoring 19 of their points. Then, after the Wolves went on an 11-3 run early in the third quarter, Jokic scored another 16 to extend the Nuggets’ lead to 88-74.

Denver were able to keep Anthony Edwards quiet, with the Timberwolves star limited to 18 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

The 22-year-old had scored 44 points in Sunday’s Game Four loss.

But after the shock of losing the opening two games of the series, Jokic knows a tough test awaits on Thursday in Minnesota.

Related stories

Related Topics

NBA /

Nikola Jokic /

Indiana Pacers /

Denver Nuggets /

New York Knicks /

Minnesota Timberwolves

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Playoffs 2024: Knicks bounce back to crush Pacers, Jokic and Nuggets on a roll
    AFP
  2. Orlando City vs Inter Miami Live Streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bopanna-Ebden pair bows out of Italian Open with pre-QF loss
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024 Playoff scenarios explained: What should each team do to qualify? CSK, SRH favourites; RCB hopes to complete comeback
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tottenham, Liverpool, Lazio -- Clubs put in unique dilemma in rival’s league title bid
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA Playoffs 2024: Knicks bounce back to crush Pacers, Jokic and Nuggets on a roll
    AFP
  2. NBA Playoffs: Celtics take a 3-1 lead in the East semifinal series, Thunder levels series against Mavericks
    AP
  3. NBA: Bronny James receives medical clearance to play- Reports
    AP
  4. NBA Playoffs: Jokic lead Nuggets comeback over Timberwolves, Pacers take advantage of short-handed Knicks
    AP
  5. NBA Playoffs: Mavs hold off Thunder for 2-1 lead, Celtics edge Cavaliers
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Playoffs 2024: Knicks bounce back to crush Pacers, Jokic and Nuggets on a roll
    AFP
  2. Orlando City vs Inter Miami Live Streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bopanna-Ebden pair bows out of Italian Open with pre-QF loss
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024 Playoff scenarios explained: What should each team do to qualify? CSK, SRH favourites; RCB hopes to complete comeback
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tottenham, Liverpool, Lazio -- Clubs put in unique dilemma in rival’s league title bid
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment