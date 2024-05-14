MagazineBuy Print

NBA Playoffs: Celtics take a 3-1 lead in the East semifinal series, Thunder levels series against Mavericks

The Cavs got pushed to the brink of elimination with two top players on the bench, as Donovan Mitchell (calf) and Jarrett Allen (ribs) sat out with injuries.

Published : May 14, 2024 10:44 IST , Cleveland

AP
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) and forward Dean Wade (32) in the third quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) and forward Dean Wade (32) in the third quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs.
infoIcon

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) and forward Dean Wade (32) in the third quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs. | Photo Credit: David Richard/ Reuters

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and the Boston Celtics beat the severely short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers 109-102 in Game 4 on Monday night to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their East semifinal series.

Jaylen Brown added 27 for the Celtics, who can close out Cleveland with a win in Game 5 on Wednesday night at home.

Game 6, if necessary, would be back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday.

The Cavs got pushed to the brink of elimination with two top players on the bench, as Donovan Mitchell (calf) and Jarrett Allen (ribs) sat out with injuries.

Thunder 100 - 96 Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a Dallas franchise playoff-record 13 blocks, rallying for a 100-96 victory Monday night to even their Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2.

Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort hit clutch 3-pointers late, and Jalen Williams drove for a dunk and a 94-91 lead with 1:29 remaining as Dallas players and coaches screamed for a double-dribble call.

The teams split a pair on each other’s home court. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

P.J. Washington led Dallas in scoring again with 21 points, while Doncic had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving had his second single-digit scoring game of the series with nine points.

Related Topics

NBA /

Jayson Tatum /

Boston Celtics /

Cleveland Cavaliers /

Oklahoma City Thunder /

Kyrie Irving

